Amazon iPhone Fest offers discounts on iPhone X, iPhone 8 and more

Amazon has kicked off a week-long iPhone Fest offering discounts on iPhones across price segments, starting with the iPhone X in the high-end to the iPhone SE in the budget segment. The Amazon iPhone Fest starts today and will go on till 16 April, and includes instant discounts and exchange discounts on several iPhones.

While all buyers can get the regular discounts and exchange discounts on iPhones during the sale week, HDFC Bank debit and credit card users can claim an extra instant discount of Rs 5,000 on their purchase. This instant discount offer is also applicable on EMIs via HDFC Bank credit cards.

Buy Apple iPhone X @ Rs. 79,999 on Amazon The Apple iPhone X 64GB variant is available at a price of Rs 79,999 after a discount of Rs 9,001. The 256GB variant of the latest Apple flagship has been priced at Rs 94,999 during the sale. In addition to the discounted prices, Amazon is also offering an exchange discount of up to Rs 15,900 and Rs 5,000 off on HDFC Bank cards.

Buy Apple iPhone 8 Plus @ Rs. 65,999 on Amazon If you want an Apple flagship device but don't like the notch on the iPhone X, then the iPhone 8 Plus is your next best option. The 64GB variant of the phone has been priced at Rs 65,999, after a discount of Rs 3,001. You can also get exchange discount of up to Rs 15,900 and instant discount on HDFC Bank cards up to Rs 3,000.

Buy Apple iPhone 8 @ Rs. 57,999 on Amazon The iPhone 8 is the smaller sibling of the iPhone 8 Plus and is equipped with a single camera setup on the back. During the Amazon iPhone Fest, the iPhone 8 will be available for Rs 57,999 after a discount of Rs 6,001. Like the iPhone 8 Plus, Amazon is offering an exchange discount up to Rs 15,900 and HDFC discount of Rs 3,000.

Buy Apple iPhone 7 Plus @ Rs. 56,999 on Amazon If you are looking for an iPhone with dual cameras but at slightly lower price, the iPhone 7 Plus can be a noteworthy option. It has been priced at Rs 56,999 after a discount of Rs 2,001. You can get an exchange discount of up to Rs 13,368 and HDFC Bank card discount of Rs 2,000.

Buy Apple iPhone 7 @ Rs. 41,999 on Amazon Coming to the mid-range, the iPhone 7 is available at a price of Rs 41,999 after a discount of Rs 8,000. You can also score an exchange discount of up to Rs 13,368 and HDFC Bank card discount of Rs 2,000 during the Amazon iPhone Fest.

Buy Apple iPhone 6S Plus @ Rs. 37,999 on Amazon The iPhone 6S Plus has been discounted by Rs 11,001 during the iPhone Fest on Amazon, bringing down its price to Rs 37,999. Further, buyers can get exchange discounts of up to Rs 13,368 and HDFC Bank card discount of Rs 2,000.