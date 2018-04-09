Motorola anniversary sale offers discounts on Moto G5S, Moto G5S Plus and more

In celebration of the first phone call made using a Motorola phone 45 years ago, Motorola has announced discounts on several Moto smartphones in India. During the Moto anniversary sale, the company is offering phones starting at Rs 8,420.

Motorola’s latest mid-range smartphones like the Moto G5S Plus, Moto G5S are also available during the sale which includes other phones like the Moto Z2 Play, Moto G5 Plus, Moto G5 and more.

Motorola anniversary sale offers

Motorola is offering discounts on budget, mid-range and upper mid-range smartphones during this sale. Overall, you can score discounts of up to Rs 7,710, thanks to the Moto M that has received the biggest cut. Note that these prices are applicable for a limited period only.

Moto G5S Plus

The Moto G5S Plus is Motorola’s latest mid-range offering, featuring a 13MP dual camera setup on the back. It comes with a 5.5-inch full HD display and an octa-core Snapdragon 625 chipset. The phone is available at a discounted price of Rs 14,449 during the sale.

Moto G5S

The Moto G5S comes with a smaller 5.2-inch full HD display, an octa-core Snapdragon 430 chipset, and a 16MP rear camera. Launched at Rs 14,999, the Moto G5S is available at Rs 9,999 during the sale.

Moto G5 Plus

The Moto G5 Plus which was launched at Rs 15,999 is now available at Rs 9,990. It comes with a 5.2-inch display and an octa-core Snapdragon 625 chipset, with a 3,000mAh battery powering the smartphone.

Moto G5

The Moto G5 is the most affordable of the lot, with a discounted price of Rs 8,420, down from the launch price of Rs 11,999. It comes with a 5-inch full HD display and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 430 chipset.

Moto Z2 Play

Going to the upper mid-range, the Moto Z2 Play is available at Rs 20,999, down from its original price of Rs 27,999. It comes with a 5.5-inch full HD display, Snapdragon 626, 4GB RAM and supports Moto Mods.