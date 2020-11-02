Amazon India Dhanteras Store: smartphones, laptops and other tech deals

India’s annual festive season is just around the corner, bringing incredible deals and exciting launches. To make it easier for people to find the best products, Amazon.in has launched a Dhanteras Store with curated offers on smartphones, smart home devices, laptops, wearables and more.

Amazon is also celebrating a month-long Great Indian Festival right now which extends to all product categories. The Dhanteras Store includes the best selling products of the season, discounts from major brands and offerings from small businesses, making it a one-stop-shop. To make your job even easier, we’ve compiled the best tech deals that are worth spending on.

Commons offers across the site include a 10% instant bank discount (up to Rs 3,000) while using Citibank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and RuPay credit and debit cards. Additionally, single orders of over Rs 30,000 will be eligible for an additional cashback of up to Rs 1,500 as Amazon Pay balance while transacting with select cards.

Wearables

Phones and tablets

Smart TVs and projectors

Photography

Laptops