Amazon India Dhanteras Store: smartphones, laptops and other tech deals

India’s annual festive season is just around the corner, bringing incredible deals and exciting launches. To make it easier for people to find the best products, Amazon.in has launched a Dhanteras Store with curated offers on smartphones, smart home devices, laptops, wearables and more.
Amazon is also celebrating a month-long Great Indian Festival right now which extends to all product categories. The Dhanteras Store includes the best selling products of the season, discounts from major brands and offerings from small businesses, making it a one-stop-shop. To make your job even easier, we’ve compiled the best tech deals that are worth spending on.
Commons offers across the site include a 10% instant bank discount (up to Rs 3,000) while using Citibank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and RuPay credit and debit cards. Additionally, single orders of over Rs 30,000 will be eligible for an additional cashback of up to Rs 1,500 as Amazon Pay balance while transacting with select cards.
Wearables
- Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 at Rs 2,299
- Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve at Rs 9,999
- TicWatch GTX at Rs 5,199
- Honor Watch Magic at Rs 6,999
- Amazfit Bip U at Rs 3,499
- Apple Watch (Series 3) at Rs 16,900
Phones and tablets
- Samsung Galaxy M51 at Rs 22,499
- Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime at Rs 16,499
- Redmi Note 9 Pro at Rs 12,999
- OnePlus Nord at Rs 27,999
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 at Rs 16,999
- Lenovo Tab E8 at Rs 6,999
- Apple iPad (8th gen) (cellular) at Rs 41,900
- Amazon Kindle (10th gen) at Rs 6,499
Smart TVs and projectors
- BenQ GV1 Smart portable projector at Rs 30,490
- Samsung Wondertainment Smart TV 4K (55-inch) at Rs 49,999
- OnePlus TV Y1 (32-inch) at Rs 13,990
- Sony Bravia Smart TV (43-inch) at Rs 34,990
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K at Rs 3,599
Photography
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 at Rs 3,599
- Fujifilm X-T100 mirrorless camera (4K video) at Rs 32,990
- GoPro Hero 8 Black at Rs 30,990