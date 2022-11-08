Wolves vs Leeds live stream: how to watch the Carabao Cup online from anywhere

Six years after their first approach, Wolves finally have their man, but new head coach Julen Lopetegui will only be a spectator for their Carabao Cup third round clash with Leeds. With six defeats from their last eight games, the Wanderers are in awful form, and now seems as bad a time as any to face Jesse Marsch’s men. Read on to find out how to watch a Wolves vs Leeds live stream from wherever you are.

Positives have been in such short supply for Wolves fans this season that scoring twice on Saturday – in a game they still managed to lose – counts as a big step in the right direction. It was the first time they'd netted more than once in a game since a 2-1 victory over Preston in August. They’ve won just two more games since.

Leeds, who came from behind to beat them 2-1 on the opening weekend of the season, have propelled themselves up the Premier League table by stringing together back-to-back victories for the first time in three months, though it certainly hasn't been plain sailing.

Some of their defending can be politely described as atrocious, though their attacking play has more than made up for it. Youngsters Crysencio Summerville, Brenden Aaronson and Joe Gelhardt have stepped up to the plate, and the combination of defensive calamities and last-gasp heroics makes them one of the most entertaining sides around.

It's a team that can't score against one that can't defend. Find out how this one pans out with a Wolves vs Leeds live stream from anywhere.

A festival of footy is on the way! How to watch a World Cup 2022 live stream

How to watch Wolves vs Leeds: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch a Wolves vs Leeds live stream on ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) in the US, with kick-off set for 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Wednesday. The streaming service is showing every Carabao Cup game this season, though Wolves vs Leeds is also being televised on ESPN2. ESPN Plus monthly plans cost $9.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $99.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab) for just $13.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action. Alternatively, Sling TV (opens in new tab) includes the ESPN channels in its Orange plan, which normally costs $40 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). A more comprehensive (but more expensive) option is FuboTV (opens in new tab), which includes ESPN 2 and a whole host more channels than Sling. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN (opens in new tab) as described below.

How to watch Wolves vs Leeds from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Wolves vs Leeds in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Wolves vs Leeds from anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Wolves vs Leeds live stream: how to watch online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab) is the place to watch Wolves vs Leeds in Canada, along with every game from this season's Carabao Cup. Kick-off is set for 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Wednesday. DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab), which is a bargain seeing as it's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of the NFL, and Champions League and Europa League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Something more Canadian: how to watch an NHL live stream (opens in new tab)

Can you watch a Wolves vs Leeds live stream in the UK?

Sky Sports is the place to tune into this season's Carabao Cup action, but you can't watch Wolves vs Leeds live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as beIN Sports or ESPN+. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service (opens in new tab) as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

How to watch Wolves vs Leeds live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) beIN Sports has the rights to show every Carabao Cup game in Australia, with Wolves vs Leeds set to kick-off at 6.45am AEDT early on Thursday morning. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial (opens in new tab). As well as the Carabao Cup, beIN Sport has the rights to Lige 1, Serie A, Bundesliga and EFL football. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.

How to watch Wolves vs Leeds: live stream in New Zealand