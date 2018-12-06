Where to watch The Polar Express: stream online from anywhere this Christmas

Looking to stream The Polar Express this Christmas? Then you've come to the right place to find out where you can do so. We'll tell which streaming services have the rights to show The Polar Express and how to watch the film - even if it isn't streaming where you live.

The Polar Express - fact file Year: 2004

Run time: 100 mins

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Stars: Tom Hanks, Daryl Sabara, Eddie Deezen

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 56%

It seems to be harder and harder for new films to get the tag as a "Christmas classic". More and more come out every year, and so it takes something special to stand out from the crowd. With its 3D computer-animated splendour, magical themes and (let's face it) Tom Hanks, the 2004 movie has rightfully joined the canon of must-watch Christmas cinema.

Based on the popular children's novel, it follows Billy and his friends as they voyage on the eponymous engine towards the North Pole to see Santa Claus. Cue train-based hijinx, encounters with larger-than-life characters and - of course - the discovery of the true magic of Christmas. Despite some critics finding the animation a little bit, well...creepy, The Polar Express has become a firm favorite with children at this time of year.

So where can you watch it? Below we've rounded up the streaming services that are showing the film in the US, UK, Canada and Australia. Nobody showing the film where you are? Well we've got a natty little trick to help you there, too.

Can I watch Polar Express on Netflix?

Yes indeed. Polar Express is available on Netflix, but only in Australia and New Zealand that we've found. That's fantastic news if you're Down Under as you can simply log on (assuming you're subscribed, and start watching). But don't get disheartened if you have Netflix (or like the look of its FREE trial) but want to watch from somewhere else. You can try using a VPN to relocate the IP address of your laptop, mobile, tablet or streaming device to Australia, and watch as if you were there. It's easier to do than it sounds - scroll to the bottom of the page for full details and our pick of the best VPN service.

Can I watch Polar Express on Amazon Prime Video?

It doesn't look like it, we're afraid. We've taken a look at some of the major territories, but none have The Polar Express in their Prime Video catalogues. You'll have to look below to see how else you can watch.

Where to stream The Polar Express in the US

Well this is surprising, none of the big streaming services seems to be showing The Polar Express this year, so you're limited to renting it with the following popular platforms all stocking it:

PlayStation - $2.99

Amazon - $3.99

YouTube - $3.99

Apple TV - $3.99

Google Play - $3.99

Where to stream The Polar Express in the UK

Sky has got into the Christmas spirit by making the film available there. That means you're in luck if you already subscribe to Sky Cinema, or want all the films you can handle with a Now TV pass:

Sky Cinema (subscribers only, or £3.49)

Now TV - £11.99 for one month

PlayStation - £2.49

Chili Cinema - £2.49

Rakuten TV - £2.99

Amazon - £3.49

YouTube - £3.49

Apple TV - £3.49

Google Play - £3.49

Where to stream The Polar Express in Canada

It's a very similar situation in Canada to what we described south of the border. No streaming subscription services seem to have it, so you're looking at a one-off payment:

Cineplex - $3.99

PlayStation - $4.99

YouTube - $4.99

Apple TV - $4.99

Google Play - $3.99

Where to stream The Polar Express in Australia

Great news! Netflix has you sorted. So fantastic if you're already a subscriber, or it may be the incentive you need if you've been teetering on the edge of signing up - it even has a FREE trial you can go for. And Foxtel also has it on the books, so they'll suit you if you have that service.

If you don't fancy a monthly set up, then these other places will rent it to you:

Apple TV - $2.99

PlayStation - $3.99

YouTube - $4.99

Google Play - $4.99

How to stream The Polar Express from anywhere in the world

If you've hunted high and low where you live and just can't find anybody streaming the film, then we have a nifty trick up our sleeve that should be able to help.

The best way to watch it in your country is to download and install a VPN . We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express.

Streaming with a VPN is really easy to do, as well. Just follow the three steps below...

Step two: Connect to a server where the film is streaming Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location. It's super easy to do.

Step three: Head to the streaming service you want to watch on If you're already subscribed to the service (e.g. Netflix), then you're good to go. Otherwise you'll need to sign up - and don't miss out on any free trials.

Where can I watch using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the film from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: US, UK, Israel, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Spain, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

