Sevilla vs Juventus live stream: how to watch Europa League semi-final second leg from anywhere today

Watch a Sevilla vs Juventus live stream

You can watch a free Sevilla vs Juventus live stream on RTBF in Belguim, or by using a Paramount Plus free trial in the US. You'll need to use a good VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to watch your home coverage from abroad. Full details on how to watch a Sevilla vs Juventus live stream tonight just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Thu, May 18 – 9pm CEST / 8pm BST / 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT / 12.30am IST FREE stream: RTBF (Austria) | Paramount+ 7-day trial (US) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream TV channel: BT Sport 1 (UK) | Sony Ten 2 (IN)

Sevilla vs Juventus: match preview

All or nothing. That's the situation facing both Sevilla and Juventus as they contest the Europa League semi-final second leg at the former's Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium tonight, following last week's 1-1 draw in Turin. Juve's 97th-minute equaliser was scarcely deserved but it has set up a fascinating deciding fixture in one of European football's most febrile atmospheres. Just watch it.

Sevilla looked set to return to Andalusia with a priceless 1-0 win in their back pocket after Youssef En-Nesiri's 18th goal of the season had opened the scoring, only for the Moroccan himself and Lucas Ocampos to miss further chances and encourage their Italian opponents back into the contest. Jose Luis Mendilibar's side were excellent on the front foot in Turin but couldn't land a knockout blow. In their favour is their cauldron ground which will belt out one of the great European anthems before kick-off to inspire the players to what would be a record-extending seventh Europa League final. Los Nervionenses have won every one. With just one La Liga defeat in their last eight, too, their form since Mendilibar took over in March has been excellent, with European regulars Ivan Rakitic, Loic Balde and Carlos Acuna expected to continue tonight.

Federico Gatti was the Juventus hero a week ago in rescuing a draw. Juve were toothless in attack until the centre-back's header levelled things up in the final throes of injury time. Federico Chiesa, slowly making his way back from a serious knee injury, gave them second-half impetus but the Italian forward is still a long way off full fitness and will likely remain an impact substitute. That means relying on an out-of-form Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian forward has endured a difficult campaign, but his previous goalscoring smarts prove the Arsenal target knows where the goal is. With Champions League football all but assured for next season after their 15-point deduction for creative accountancy overturned, Juve know the Europa League represents their last crack at silverware from a trying season. They seemed weighed down by that pressure in Turin, can the Old Lady cast off the shackles in spicy atmosphere of Europe's hottest city?

The form book goes out of the window for this one. Winner takes all for a place in the final. Follow our guide to get a Sevilla vs Juventus live stream tonight and watch the Europa League online from anywhere.

FREE Sevilla vs Juventus live stream: how to watch Europa League semi-final free online

(opens in new tab) RTBF (opens in new tab) – in Belgium – is the place to find a free live stream of Sevilla vs Juventus. The second leg kicks off tonight at 8pm BST. Outside Belguim? Use our No.1-rated VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock Servus TV when travelling away from home. It's a easy-to-use app – details below. After Leverkusen vs Roma? That's free on Servus TV in Austria. Again, you'll need to use a VPN to unblock it when abroad.

How to watch Sevilla vs Juventus from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Sevilla vs Juventus live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Sevilla vs Juventus from anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch Sevilla vs Juventus: live stream UEL soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch Sevilla vs Juventus on both CBS and Paramount Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT on Thursday afternoon. CBS is the official US broadcaster for the 2022/23 UEL season. Paramount Plus live streams every game, while select fixtures are shown on CBS. How to watch Sevilla vs Juventus without cable A subscription to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is available from just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported "essential" plan, or $9.99 per month for its ad-free tier. If you sign up now, you can get a 7-day Paramount Plus FREE trial (opens in new tab), which would let you live stream Sevilla vs Juventus the semi-final for nothing. Alternatively, if you don't have CBS on cable, you can get the channel on a streaming-only basis via FuboTV (opens in new tab) from $74.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). Outside of the US? If you're unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch a Sevilla vs Juventus live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, BT Sport (opens in new tab) is providing exclusive live coverage of Sevilla vs Juventus. Coverage starts at 7.45pm BST on BT Sport 2, ahead of an 8pm kick-off. BT now has a £30 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch Juventus vs Sevilla on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the Europa League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Sevilla vs Juventus live stream: how to watch UEL soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, soccer fans can watch Sevilla vs Juventus on streaming service DAZN. Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT on Thursday. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Away from home? No problem. Use a VPN to watch Sevilla vs Juventus on DAZN while abroad. (opens in new tab) Not only do you get every single UEL game, but DAZN is also the Canadian streaming home of Champions League League and EFL Championship soccer, WTA tennis and snooker. It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

How to watch Sevilla vs Juventus: live stream Europa League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Sevilla vs Juventus on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 5am AEST bright and early on Friday morning. The streaming service is showing every single Europa League match ad-free, and it's also the place to watch the Champions League and Europa Conference League, international rugby and Formula E. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Sevilla vs Juventus: live stream Europa League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch Sevilla vs Juventus on Spark Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 7am NZST on Friday morning. Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) so you can try before you buy, and once that expires, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes every UEL game, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, Champions League football, URC rugby, NBA, MotoGP, NFL and WTA tennis. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

Sevilla vs Juventus: live stream Europa League online in India