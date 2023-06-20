Royal Ascot live stream 2023: how to watch horse racing online from anywhere today for FREE

Royal Ascot 2023 live stream

Horse racing fans can watch Royal Ascot 2023 for FREE on ITV and ITVX in the UK, and on Virgin Media 1 in Ireland today. It's TSN Plus in Canada, Peacock and NBC in the USA and Racing.com in Australia. Full TV and streaming options below. And don't forget: use a VPN watch a FREE Royal Ascot 2023 live stream from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Tue, June 20 - Sat, June 24 2023 FREE live stream: ITVX (UK) Overseas? Use ExpressVPN to watch ITVX from anywhere

Royal Ascot 2023 preview

One of the highlights of the British sporting summer calendar is upon us, as the world's best flat race horses descend on Berkshire this week for Royal Ascot.

From the meeting's opening Queen Anne Stakes to the day five Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, there are eight Group 1 races spread across the meeting's five days.

Synonymous with illustrious horse racing legends such as Frankie Dettori, Lester Pigott, Steve Cauthen, as ever, Thursday's Gold Cup remains Ascot's Blue Riband feature race.

Dettori, 52, who will retire later this year, rides at Royal Ascot for the final time. Look out for him on Chaldean in the St James's Palace Stakes on day one.

The historic two-and-a-half mile endurance test coincides with Ladies Day, the meeting's traditional display of high fashion and millinery masterpieces from racegoers.

This year's Gold Cup favourite is six-year-old Coltrane, with the Andrew Balding trained winner of last year's Ascot Stakes leading the betting ahead of last year’s St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov.

Willie Mullins will meanwhile be hoping to become the first ever trainer to win the Cheltenham and Royal Ascot Gold Cups in the same year, with his hopes of achieving the unprecedented feat resting on outside bet Echoes In Rain.

Read on as we explain how to watch a FREE 2023 Royal Ascot live stream from anywhere with a VPN. We've also listed the full Royal Ascot schedule below.

Royal Ascot 2023 schedule: races and times

(All times BST)

Tuesday, June 20 2023

Queen Anne Stakes - 2.30pm

Coventry Stakes - 3.05pm

King’s Stand Stakes - 3.40pm

St James’s Palace Stakes

Ascot Stakes - 5pm

Wolferton Stakes - 5.35pm

Copper Horse Stakes - 6.10pm

Wednesday, June 21

Queen Mary Stakes - 2.30pm

Kensington Palace Stakes - 3.05pm

Duke Of Cambridge Stakes - 3.40pm

Prince Of Wales’s Stakes - 4.20pm

Royal Hunt Cup - 5pm

Queen’s Vase Stakes - 5.35pm

Windsor Castle Stakes - 6.10pm

Thursday, June 22

Norfolk Stakes - 2.30pm

King George V Stakes - 3.05pm

Ribblesdale Stakes - 3.40pm

Gold Cup - 4.20pm

Britannia Stakes - 5pm

Hampton Court Stakes - 5.35pm

Buckingham Palace Stakes - 6.10pm

Friday, June 23

Albany Stakes - 2.30pm

Commonwealth Cup - 3.05pm

Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes - 3.40pm

Coronation Stakes - 4.20pm

Sandringham Stakes - 5pm

King Edward VII Stakes - 5.35pm

Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes - 6.10pm

Saturday, June 24

Chesham Stakes - 2.30pm

Jersey Stakes - 3.05pm

Hardwicke Stakes - 3.40pm

Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes - 4.20pm

Wokingham Stakes - 5pm

Golden Gates Stakes - 5.35pm

Queen Alexandra Stakes - 6.10pm

FREE Royal Ascot live stream in the UK

The great news for horse racing fans is that Royal Ascot 2023 is free-to-air on ITV. That means the five-day event is also being live streamed for FREE on ITVX. The event will be broadcast live on ITV 1 and ITVX each day with coverage starting at 1:30pm BST, with post time for the prestigious Gold Cup set for 4.20pm BST on Thursday. Alternatively, pay TV broadcaster Sky Sports Racing will also be providing coverage of all five days, but you'll need a Sky Sports subscription. Outside the UK but want your usual coverage? Use ExpressVPN to watch your favourite streaming services from anywhere on the planet.

How to watch Royal Ascot 2023 from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Royal Ascot live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Royal Ascot 2023 from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch Royal Ascot 2023

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - ITVX for UK citizens abroad.

How to watch Royal Ascot 2023 in Ireland

Royal Ascot 2023 is being shown for FREE on Virgin Media One in Ireland, with coverage getting underway at 1.30pm IST on each day of the event. This means you can also live stream Royal Ascot using Virgin Media Player - or check out its TV Anywhere app, which is available for nearly all modern devices including smartphones, tablets, computers and more. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the free Royal Ascot live stream from abroad.

Sport on TV: how to watch The Ashes live

How to watch Royal Ascot 2023: live stream in the US without cable

Royal Ascot 2023 is being shown on Peacock TV in the US, with coverage getting underway at 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT on every day of the meeting Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of EPL soccer, every big WWE event, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. NBC will meanwhile also be presenting a four-hour Royal Ascot live special on Saturday, June 24, starting at 9 a.m. ET. OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes NBC as part of its Sling Blue package in most major markets. The usual cost is $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes NBC is FuboTV. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial. If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch a Royal Ascot 2023 live stream in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Royal Ascot 2023 on TSN Plus with coverage getting underway at 8.30am ET / 5.30am every morning for all five days of the meeting. The new streaming service is priced at CA$19.99 a month or CA$199.90 per year.

Royal Ascot 2023 live stream: how to watch in Australia