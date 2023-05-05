Real Madrid vs Osasuna live stream: how to watch Copa del Rey final from anywhere

Real Madrid vs Osasuna live stream

Real Madrid vs Osasuna is being shown for free on L'Equipe TV in France. You can live stream the Copa del Rey final on ESPN Plus in the US, while in the UK, the game is being televised on BT Sport. Full details on how to watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna where you are just below.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna live stream: match preview

Some 24,000 Osasuna fans are set to make the long trip from Pamplona to Seville to watch their team play in what will be their second ever Copa del Rey final on Saturday. They face none other than the might of Real Madrid in what many expect will be Los Blancos' 20th time of lifting the trophy. But Jagoba Arrasate and his team on the rise will have something to say about that.

Osasuna were minutes away from dropping down to the third tier of Spanish football in 2015 were it not for a late equaliser that kept them away from Segunda B. That time over 3000 'rojillo' fans travelled to Catalonia team Sabadell to get behind their club. But Saturday's final is by far and away Osasuna's biggest show of away support in their history, and they have reasons for hope.

Osasuna beat Bilbao, Valencia and Betis on the road to the Estadio Cartuja, the venue for the 2023 Copa del Rey final. It was the last of those that beat The Little Reds on their only other appearance in the showpiece in 2005 with a late goal, deep in extra time. Was this season's quarter-final turnaround a sign, with Osasuna winning 2-1 with an extra time goal of their own?

Arguably Osasuna's greatest hope lies with their opponent. It's been a funny old season for Real Madrid who conceded La Liga to Barcelona many weeks ago now but still remain in contention for a Champions League and domestic cup double. That said, a nasty little recent run threatens to spoil that party.

Madrid have lost two of their last four games and shipped 8 goals in their last three – a record which has caused head coach Carlo Ancelotti to advise chief culprit Eder Militao to "wake up soon". They rested star striker Karim Benzema mid-week to make sure he is ready for this final and for Tuesday's crunch semi-final clash with Manchester City.

Could their domestic malaise, their lack of form and having one eye on Europe be Madrid's undoing? Probably not, but it's as good a time to play them as a team like Osasuna is ever going to find. If you thought Naples went crazy on Thursday night, look out for Pamplona on Saturday should the club finally win its first major honors.

Make sure you know how to watch a Real Madrid vs Osasuna live stream wherever you are in the world.

How to watch a FREE Real Madrid vs Osasuna live stream

In France, Real Madrid vs Osasuna is being shown on free-to-air channel L'Equipe TV, which means you can also live stream the game on the L'Equipe TV website (opens in new tab). What's more, you don't even need to register an account to tap into L'Equipe's Real Madrid vs Osasuna live stream. Kick-off is set for 10pm CET on Saturday evening.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Real Madrid vs Osasuna in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Real Madrid vs Osasuna from anywhere:

How to watch a Real Madrid vs Osasuna live stream in the UK

In the UK, BT Sport (opens in new tab) is providing exclusive live coverage of Real Madrid vs Osasuna. Kick-off is at 9pm BST on BT Sport 1. BT now has a £30 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the Real Madrid vs Osasuna game on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna: live stream in the US without cable

Soccer fans can watch a Real Madrid vs Osasuna live stream on ESPN Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 4pm ET / 1pm PT on Saturday afternoon. ESPN Plus is the place to live stream La Liga, FA Cup and Bundesliga soccer, as well as MLB, cricket, PGA Tour golf and NHL action. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost $9.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $99.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - you only have to pay $12.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle (with ads).

Can you watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna in Australia?

There's no current home for Copa del Rey footy in Australia. If you're abroad in Australia and looking to watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna on a service you've already subscribed to, you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to tap into a non-local stream of the game.

Can you watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna in Canada?

Can you watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna in New Zealand?

Can you watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in India?

