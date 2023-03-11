How to watch Power Slap Finale 1: live stream Wolverine vs Darius the Destroyer for free from anywhere

Watch a Power Slap Finale 1 live stream

You can watch Power Slap Finale 1 live and for free on the streaming service Rumble all over the world. Further details on Power Slap Finale 1 just below, including a preview and the full card.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Saturday, March 11 2023 Start time (main card): 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 2am GMT / 1pm AEDT Free live stream: Rumble (Global) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Power Slap Finale 1: preview

We were treated to the greatest slap fight in history the last time Darius "The Destroyer" Mata-Varona and Ron "Wolverine" Bata went hand to face. After 27 gruelling rounds, it was the cannon from Kirbyville who came out on top, trashing his opponent's perfect record in the process. Can Wolverine get his own back and take the heavyweight title at the first ever Power Slap Finale?

Bata's iconic facial fuzz was a little lighter back then, and the 31-year-old from Sparta may be hoping that his new extra thick coverage will be able to cushion at least some of the impact from Darius' mighty paws. No matter how hard-fought it was, the 23-year-old's victory last year wasn't exactly universally acclaimed, and he's got five rounds to prove that it was no fluke.

Vernon "The Mechanic" Cathey takes on Ayjay "Static" Hintz in the co-main event, a light heavyweight showdown pitting a Highland Games and track stud against a metal-head who loves nothing more than hosting ragers at his home and getting band members to slap him in the face at them.

And there are two further titles on the line at Power Slap Finale. Former power-lifter John "The Machine" Davis will take on knockout specialist Azael "El Perro" Rodriguez for the middleweight title, while tough-as-nails Christapher "KO Chris" Thomas and the baby-faced assassin Jesus Gaspar Diaz will go toe-to-toe for welterweight supremacy.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a Power Slap Finale 1 live stream, so you can catch Wolverine vs Darius the Destroyer and the rest at UFC Apex.

Watch a Power Slap Finale 1 live stream FREE from anywhere

(opens in new tab) Power Slap Finale 1 is being live streamed for FREE on Rumble (opens in new tab), with the event set to get underway at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Saturday. That's 2am GMT on Saturday night/Sunday morning for viewers based in the UK, and 1pm AEDT on Sunday afternoon if you're on Australia time. Rumble is compatible with pretty much any internet-connected device out there. Better still, you shouldn't even need to register an account to tune in. If you're currently in a country where Rumble isn't accessible, you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to connect to it. More details below.

How to watch Power Slap Finale 1 from outside your country

If you’re abroad when Power Slap Finale 1 airs, you might struggle to watch the event due to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you stream Power Slap online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live streams like you would back at home.

Power Slap Finale 1 full card

