How to watch PGA Championship 2023: live stream golf online from anywhere

Watch a 2023 PGA Championship live stream

You can live stream the 2023 PGA Championship with a free trial of Kayo Sports in Australia this week. In the US, the tournament is being televised on CBS and ESPN, with streaming coverage available via Paramount Plus and ESPN Plus. You can tune in on Sky Sports in the UK and on TSN in Canada. Full details on how to watch the 2023 PGA Championship just below.

2023 PGA Championship preview

Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka have already treated us to one engrossing heavyweight slugfest this season – can they hit those extraordinary heights again at the second major of the year? In the past 12 months alone, the No.1-ranked golfer in the world has won a staggering seven tournaments, however Koepka has dragged himself back into the conversation after a couple of years out in the wilderness.

The PGA Championship returns to the East Course of Oak Hill Country Club for the first time in a decade, which is only a shade longer than Rory McIlroy's ongoing majors drought. The missed cut at the Masters last month came as a devastating setback for the Northern Irishman, who had looked like he was on the right track again, only for his putting game to fall to pieces at the worst possible moment.

Another player chasing a momentous victory is Jordan Spieth, who only needs the Wanamaker Trophy to complete a career Grand Slam. However, the American has been plagued by a wrist injury of late, and will likely be playing through a fair bit of pain in Rochester.

Scottie Scheffler, meanwhile, will be looking to close the gap to Rahm, and Justin Thomas, who pulled off the joint-biggest comeback in PGA Championship history to win the tournament a year ago, is hoping to complete a hat-trick of triumphs. Will Zalatoris and Tiger Woods, unfortunately, are out of action. Here's how to watch a 2023 PGA Championship live stream from anywhere.

Watch 2023 PGA Championship on TV in the US

(opens in new tab) Coverage of the 2023 PGA Championship is split between ESPN and CBS in the US, with CBS getting the best bits of the action. ESPN PGA Championship coverage: 1pm ET / 10am PT to 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Thursday & Friday

10am ET / 7am PT to 1pm ET / 10am PT on Saturday & Sunday CBS PGA Championship coverage: 1pm ET / 10am PT to 7pm / 4pm PT on Saturday & Sunday PGA Championship coverage on ESPN Plus: 7am ET / 4am PT to 1pm ET / 10am PT on Thursday & Friday

8am ET / 5am PT to 10am ET / 7am PT on Sunday If you have the channels on cable, simply head to the ESPN website (opens in new tab) and the CBS website (opens in new tab) and log in with your cable credentials to stream their coverage online.

How to live stream 2023 PGA Championship in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) If you don't have CBS or ESPN on cable, don't worry – you still have plenty of options. Both CBS and ESPN are available on FuboTV, which is a comprehensive cable replacement that offers more than 120 other channels on plans starting from $74.99 per month. Better still, it offers a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab), and you don't need to sign up for a long-term contract. More ways to live stream PGA Championship 2023 Another good option is streaming service Paramount Plus (opens in new tab), which is showing everything that's on CBS. A subscription to Paramount Plus costs just $4.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). There's also ESPN Plus, which is live streaming early action, Featured Groups, and Featured Holes during live play on all four days of the tournament. Plans cost $9.99 a month, but for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $12.99 per month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action.

How to watch a PGA Championship golf live stream from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to live stream PGA Championship golf in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and almost anywhere else in the world. Scroll down for a full breakdown of options. That said, if you're abroad right now do note that you’ll need to use a VPN to access your regular streaming service so that you don't get geo-blocked.

A VPN is perfect for this, as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in your country of residence, where you usual streaming services and subscriptions are based. You may be surprised by how easy it is to get started using one, too.

Use a VPN to watch PGA Championship golf online from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab) We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN to watch PGA Championship 2023

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'US' for Paramount Plus.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) for Americans abroad.

How to watch PGA Championship 2023: live stream golf in the UK

(opens in new tab) Golf fans based in the UK can watch the 2023 PGA Championship on Sky Sports (opens in new tab). Live coverage is available through the Sky Sports Golf channel from Thursday through to Sunday, starting at 1pm BST for Rounds 1 and 2, and 2pm for Rounds 3 and 4. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £9.99 per day.

More unmissable sport: how to get an F1 live stream

2023 PGA Championship live stream: how to watch golf in Australia

(opens in new tab) Golf fans in Australia can live stream the 2023 PGA Championship on Fox Sports or Kayo Sports. Live coverage starts at 11pm AEST across all four rounds of the tournament. Just bear in mind that because of the time differences, the final action will take place on Monday morning! You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription (opens in new tab), but the tournament will also be shown on the terrific sports streaming service Kayo Sports (opens in new tab), which is the ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $27.50 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan, and both come with a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab). It also gives you access to over 50 other sports including cricket, NRL, NHL, NBA, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox.

More great sport: how to watch an IPL live stream

How to watch 2023 PGA Championship: live stream golf in Canada