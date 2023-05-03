Devils vs Hurricanes live stream: how to watch NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Game 1

Watch a Devils vs Hurricanes live stream

The Devils vs Hurricanes (Game 1) will be live on ESPN in the US. In Canada, fans can watch the Devils vs Hurricanes on Sportsnet. Aussies can tune in via Kayo, while Brits can watch on Viaplay. Read on for full details of how to watch Devils vs Hurricanes – Game 1 of their 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs series – tonight.

Devils vs Hurricanes preview – Game 1

The teams were nigh-on inseparable during the regular season, splitting their series and finishing just one point apart in the Metropolitan Division, so it’s little wonder that this Stanley Cup playoffs clash between the Devils and Hurricanes is being talked up as the potential matchup of the second round. However, rather than the division champions, it's New Jersey that appears to have the upper hand.

Lindy Ruff's gamble on rookie goaltender Akira Schmid paid off handsomely, his Game 7 shutout helping the Devils complete a turnaround against their arch-rivals the Rangers. As if getting the puck in the back of the net wasn't already difficult enough for the Hurricanes...

They've had rotten luck with injuries, losing three of their top offensive threats in Max Pacioretty, Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen. Crucial contributions from Sebastian Aho and Paul Stastny helped them see off the Islanders in six, but can it be sustained?

Martin Necas, who led the team with 71 points during the regular season, hasn't looked at all like himself so far, and Rod Brind'Amour has his work cut out trying to coax the best out of the 24-year-old. We all know he's got it in him.

The puck drops for Game 1 tonight at 7pm ET. Here's how to watch a Devils vs Hurricanes live stream no matter where you are in the world. Pro tip: you might want to try a VPN if you're looking to tune into NHL while abroad (opens in new tab).

Devils vs Hurricanes live stream: watch NHL Playoffs in the US without cable

In the US, the Devils vs Hurricanes (Game 1) is being shown live on ESPN, with the puck set to drop at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Wednesday. If you don't have ESPN on cable, you'll need a streaming service that includes it, and Sling TV is an OTT service that includes ESPN, ESPN2, TBS and TNT in most major markets, with ABC coverage available via simulcasts on ESPN 3. It costs $40 a month.

How to watch Devils vs Hurricanes from outside your country

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of the Devils vs Hurricanes somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem – geo-blocking.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution.

Use a VPN to live stream Devils vs Hurricanes from anywhere:

ExpressVPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to.

How to watch Devils vs Hurricanes: live stream in Canada

In Canada, the Stanley Cup Playoffs are split between Sportsnet and CBC Sports, and the Devils vs Hurricanes (Game 1) will be live on Sportsnet. An SN Now subscription costs $14.99 per month, $49.99 for four months, or $149.99 per year. A Sportsnet Now Premium subscription costs $34.99 per month or $249.99 per year, and also nets you WWE Network and coverage of the Bundesliga and FA Cup soccer, United Rugby Championship, Premiership Rugby, National Rugby League, and Super League Rugby.

Devils vs Hurricanes: live stream Stanley Cup Playoffs in the UK

Viaplay is the exclusive NHL broadcaster in the UK and is showing the Devils vs Hurricanes, along with every game of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 1am BST on Wednesday night/Thursday morning. You'll have to subscribe to the Total package for coverage, which costs £14.99 per month or £143.88 per year. As well as the NHL, Viaplay has the rights to La Liga football, the United Rugby Championship, the rugby league Championship, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League.

How to watch NHL: live stream Devils vs Hurricanes in Australia