How to watch Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head Season 2 online from anywhere in the world

Watch Beavis and Butt-Head season 10

You can stream all-new Beavis and Butt-Head exclusively on Paramount Plus. Season 2 of the series' revival (aka Beavis and Butt-Head season 10) is available to watch in the US and in territories like the UK, Canada and Australia. The first two episodes air April 20.

Beavis and Butt-Head season 10 preview

"I am Cornholio. I need TP for my bunghole." Yes, get ready for more timeless wisdom from Beavis and Butt-Head as the acclaimed comedy returns for its second season on Paramount Plus. Series creator Mike Judge has transported those loveable goofballs from their ‘90s heyday into the modern world, where their perpetual quest to score is still causing all manner of hilarious misadventures.

A cultural phenomenon when it first aired on MTV, Beavis and Butthead spoke to a generation of TV and music-video-loving coach potatoes. The antics of its titular (huh-huh – titular!) pair were sublimely juvenile. But their blissful stupidity carried a dose of biting social commentary too. The show returned briefly in 2011 before Paramount rebooted the franchise in 2022 with the release of a new, 23-episode season and its second feature film.

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe saw the clueless teens bungle a mission for NASA, then fall into a black hole and land back on Earth 25-years later. It’s here that the revived series takes place, with our OG idiots finding themselves living alongside their slovenly middle-aged counterparts.

The times may have changed, but these two best-friends haven’t. Season 2 should only increase the crazy, with the dudes' skeletons being found by construction workers while also becoming parents to their own mini-Beavises and Butt-Heads – and that sounds like it doesn't totally suck to us.

Read on for how to watch all-new episodes of Beavis and Butt-Head...

How to watch Beavis and Butt-Head season 10 online FREE in the US

The first two episodes of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head season 2 (aka season 10) will debut on Thursday, April 20. The show is exclusive to streaming service Paramount Plus, with new episodes set to hit the service at the same time every Thursday. A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at just $4.99 a month.

How to watch Beavis and Butt-Head from outside your country

How to watch Beavis and Butt-Head season 10 FREE in Canada

As with its American release, Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head will be exclusive to Paramount Plus in Canada and will premiere on Thursday, April 20, with new episodes available at the same time each week. A subscription starts at $5.99 per month.

How to watch Beavis and Butt-Head online in Australia

Season 2 of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head will be exclusive to Paramount Plus Down Under too. The first two episodes land on Friday, April 21 and new installments will be added on a weekly basis. You can bag a subscription for just $8.99 per month.

How to watch Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head in the UK

UK fans of the hilariously juvenile duo can stream all-new episodes on Paramount Plus from Friday, April 21 – less than a day after their US release. Membership costs £6.99 a month, or £69.90 if you want the annual plan. If you're a Sky customer with Sky Cinema using a Sky Q or Sky Glass device, though, then Paramount Plus membership is yours as a completely free add-on service.

How can I watch Paramount Plus and what other shows are on it?

The Paramount Plus app is available through Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, Roku, Xbox One and Series X, and Xfinity Flex.

You can also access it through your favourite web browser at ParamountPlus.com (opens in new tab).

You can watch on up to three devices simultaneously and create up to six separate profiles for family members. Those with a Premium subscription can download up to 25 shows or movies and watch them offline (in 4K where available) on a mobile device.

Paramount Plus also features new originals and is ideal for fans of all kind of TV shows. It's home to 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story, Star Trek: Picard, animated series Prodigy and Strange New Worlds as well as hits like Yellowjackets, reality TV smash Survivor, and the Rugrats 2021 revival. There's also CBS's live sports action, including the NFL and Champions League, and it will also be the place to watch the Frasier reboot.