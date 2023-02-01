How to watch AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: live stream the 2023 celebrity golfers

Watch AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am live stream

You can live stream the 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf with a free trial of Kayo Sports in Australia this week. In the US, the tournament is being televised on CBS and the Golf Channel, but streaming service ESPN Plus will have the most comprehensive coverage. You can tune in on Sky Sports in the UK. Full details on how to watch the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tournament dates: Thursday, February 2 - Sunday, February 5 TV channel: Golf Channel, CBS (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (AUS) Full coverage: ESPN Plus ($9.99/m) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Watch AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am live stream: tournament preview

Gareth Bale, Aaron Rodgers and Bill Murray will show the pros how it's supposed to be done at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, always one of the most memorable and entertaining PGA Tour events of the year. Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland and Jordan Spieth are the top-ranking players in action on the Monterey Peninsula this week, but as well as taking part in the light-hearted pro-am tournament, they'll also be in direct individual competition with their fellow pros.

156 amateurs will buddy up with 156 pros for the better-ball pro-am contest, with the top 25 pairs (plus ties) progressing to the final round on Sunday. Meanwhile, the top 60 pros (plus ties) will make the cut in the individual competition. The first three rounds will be played at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course, with Pebble Beach hosting the finale.

The celebrity element is, of course, the event's main calling card, but the enduring image from last year's tournament is that of Spieth hastily retreating from the very edge of a cliff above Stillwater Cove – all just to avoid taking a drop shot. Behind the veneer of fun and games, that's how seriously the pros take it.

Justin Rose, Webb Simpson and Kevin Kisner are some of the other big-name players taking part, while Josh Allen, Jason Bateman and Will Arnett will be amongst the celebrity contingent. However, even amidst the roll call of PGA Tour, Hollywood and NFL talent, there's one name that stands out in particular: Gareth Bale.

Here's how to watch a Pebble Beach Pro-Am live stream from anywhere. We've also got the full Pebble Beach Pro-Am celebrities list further down the page.

Watch every AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am session on ESPN+

(opens in new tab) Watch AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023 on ESPN+

ESPN+ is the best way to watch the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am online in the US, with the streaming service showing full live broadcasts of each day's play, including featured groups coverage. It's $9.99 per month and doesn't require cable. ESPN+ is also available as part of a $13.99 package with Hulu and Disney Plus, via the Disney Bundle.

How to watch AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to watch AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Watch AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023 on TV in the US

(opens in new tab) Golf fans based in the US can watch the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the Golf Channel and CBS on cable, but it's worth noting that ESPN Plus is the only place to watch extended live coverage of each day's play, including featured groups coverage if you're after the full-fat experience. Golf Channel AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am coverage: 3pm ET / 12pm PT to 6pm ET / 3pm PT on Thursday & Friday

1pm ET / 10am PT to 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Saturday & Sunday CBS AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am coverage: 3pm ET / 12pm PT to 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Saturday

3pm ET / 12pm PT to 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT on Sunday AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am coverage on ESPN Plus: 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT on Thursday, Friday & Saturday

10.30am ET / 7.30am PT on Sunday If you've got the channels on cable, simply head to the Golf Channel website (opens in new tab) and the CBS website (opens in new tab) and log in with your cable credentials to stream their coverage online.

How to watch AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023 without cable

(opens in new tab) We've already explained that ESPN Plus is the best option for watching AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023 without cable, with by far and away the most comprehensive coverage and at the low price of $9.99 per month, but there are other cable-free options too. Another strong option is FuboTV (opens in new tab), a fully featured OTT streamer that includes both the Golf Channel and CBS in its Starter plan, which carries more than 100 channels and starts from $74.99 a month. Better still, there's a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial (opens in new tab) on offer so you can try before you buy - and cancel if you're not a fan. One more decent option is Sling TV, which is cheaper but less comprehensive. It includes the Golf Channel in its $11 per month Sports Extra addon, which you can purchase on top of its Sling Blue package. The usual cost is $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half-price (opens in new tab).

How to watch Pebble Beach Pro-Am: live stream golf in the UK

(opens in new tab) Golf fans based in the UK can watch the 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sky Sports (opens in new tab). Live coverage is available through the Sky Sports Golf channel from Thursday through to Sunday, starting at 4.30pm GMT for Rounds 1, 2 and 3, and 3.30pm for Round 4. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99.

2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am live stream: how to watch golf in Australia

(opens in new tab) Golf fans in Australia can live stream the 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Fox Sports or Kayo Sports. Live coverage starts at 7am AEDT for Rounds 1 and 2, and 5am for Rounds 3 and 4. Just bear in mind that because of the time differences, all of the final day's action takes place on Monday morning! You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription (opens in new tab). The tournament will also be shown on the terrific sports streaming service Kayo Sports (opens in new tab), which is the ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $27.50 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan, and both come with a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab). It also gives you access to over 50 other sports including cricket, NRL, NHL, NBA, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox.

How to watch 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am: live stream golf in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch the 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am on TSN, though bear in mind that the network is only showing Rounds 3 and 4 of the tournament. Coverage gets underway at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on both Saturday and Sunday. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Pebble Beach Pro-Am live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or CA$199.90 per year.

What celebrities are playing in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2023?

The former Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur megastar Gareth Bale is the one to watch in 2023. His love of golf is so all-encompassing that it completely overshadowed the last several years of his stellar soccer career, and there are rumors that he intends to go pro. Spanish ace Jon Rahm, who's seen the Welshman's technique up-close, has been effusive in his praise.

A-list NFL quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, of the Green Bay Packers, and Josh Allen, of the Buffalo Bills, are two more standout names from the world of sport, while golf-loving stars of stage and screen Bill Murray, Jason Bateman and Will Arnett are in action on the Monterey Peninsula.

Tom Hoge's victory here a year ago was his maiden triumph at a PGA Tour event, a final round 68 firing him to glory ahead of Jordan Spieth.

Here is the full 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am celebrity list: