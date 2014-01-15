Nikon D3300 vs D3200 vs D3100: which camera should you choose?

How do you choose between Nikon's high-spec, affordable entry-level DSLRs? Find out in our Nikon D3300 vs D3200 vs D3100 comparison.

Nikon has used the CES show in Las Vegas to launch its latest DSLR, the Nikon D3300. This is an entry-level camera designed for beginners, but boasts some important developments and additions.

But Nikon's existing D3000-series beginners models will also continue for now. So how does the new Nikon D3300 compare vs the D3200 and D3100? In our Nikon D3300 vs D3200 vs D3100 comparison we examine 15 key specifications to see how they differ and how significant these differences are likely to be.

Nikon D3300 vs D3200 vs D3100: 01 Sensor

Nikon's D3000-series cameras all use a DX format (APS-C size) sensor, but the resolution varies from one model to the next. The Nikon D3100 has an older 14.2-megapixel sensor which performs well enough, but is outshone by the 24.2-megapixel sensors in the D3200 and D3300.

If your technique is good and you print your pictures large, you will see the difference in the definition. 24 megapixels, incidentally, is the joint-highest resolution of any non full frame DSLR - at any price.

The Nikon D3300 adds another twist, though - Nikon has dropped the OLPF (Optical Low Pass Filter) in this model, which should mean that it reproduces ultra-fine detail and textures a little better than the D3200.

Optical Low Pass Filters are used to prevent interference (moire) effects when you're photographing fine patterns, but Nikon has found that this is no longer a serious issue with its high-megapixel DSLR sensors.

Nikon D3300 vs D3200 vs D3100: 02 Processor

All digital SLRs use an internal image processing engine, and Nikon's is called 'Expeed'. The D3100 is the oldest model here and uses an older Expeed 2 processor, the Nikon D3200 uses Expeed 3 and the D3300 features Expeed 4. The processor has an impact on both high ISO noise reduction and continuous shooting capability.

SEE MORE: What camera should I buy? Pros and cons of each camera type

Nikon D3300 vs D3200 vs D3100: 03 Continuous shooting

The Nikon D3100 has a typical continuous shooting speed for a beginners camera of 3fps, but the D3200 offers 4fps - a useful gain.

But the Nikon D3300 is best of all, and able to shoot continuously at 5 frames per second. This is unusually fast for an entry-level camera and will make the Nikon D3300 better than the others for sports and action photography.

Nikon D3300 vs D3200 vs D3100: Sensor, Processor, Continuous shooting

Nikon D3300 vs D3200 vs D3100: ISO, Kit lens, Autofocus

Nikon D3300 vs D3200 vs D3100: Shooting modes, Movies, LCD

Nikon D3300 vs D3200 vs D3100: Memory, Wi-Fi, Battery

Nikon D3300 vs D3200 vs D3100: Dimensions, Weight, Price

Nikon D3300 vs D3200 vs D3100: Our conclusion

