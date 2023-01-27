Manchester United vs Reading live stream: how to watch FA Cup 4th round online

Manchester United vs Reading live stream

You can watch Manchester United vs Reading for free on ITV4 in the UK. US-based fans can tune in on ESPN Plus. And, you can watch this FA Cup match on Paramount Plus in Australia. Remember that you'll need to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your regular live stream from abroad.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Saturday, January 28, 8pm GMT / 3pm ET / 12pm PT TV channel: ITV4 (UK) | ESPN+ (US) | Paramount+ (AUS) Free live stream: ITVX (UK) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Manchester United vs Reading live stream: match preview

96 years after recording their one and only victory over Manchester United, Reading face the Red Devils in the fourth round of the FA Cup, a tie that will take Paul Ince on a trip down memory. The Royals manager picked up a tidy haul of trophies when he was a United player. However, with his team on a bad run of form, things could get very real, very quickly.

Ince has exceeded most fans' expectations this season, but Reading have had a few bad patches, and they're in another at the moment. They're winless in four, and come into this clash off the back of a 4-0 defeat – their third of the campaign – to Championship strugglers Stoke, a game marked by several laughably ill-judged attempts to play the ball out from the back. Before that, they squandered a two-goal lead against QPR.

Ince recruited several top flight old boys at the start of the season, including Andy Carroll, Shane Long and Jeff Hendrick, so there'll be plenty of familiar faces on show, though it was Femi Azeez and Amadou Mbengue who stood out during Reading's most recent victory, a 2-0 win over Watford in the previous round of the tournament.

Their progress has been checked a little in the last couple of weeks, but Man United are looking better than they have in years. Erik ten Hag played a full-strength team in their straightforward 3-1 victory over Everton in the last round, but he may choose to rest some players after their midweek exploits in the League Cup. Ince will be hoping that Marcus Rashford gets the night off, having scored 10 goals in 10 games.

Manchester United vs Reading live stream: watch FA Cup for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) ITV shares live broadcast duties with the BBC for FA Cup matches in the UK, and will be showing Manchester United vs Reading for free on ITV4. Kick-off is set for 8pm GMT on Saturday evening. The game is also being live streamed FREE on ITVX (opens in new tab) at the same time. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITVX has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below.

How to watch Manchester United vs Reading from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Manchester United vs Reading in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Manchester United vs Reading from anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch Manchester United vs Reading: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch a Manchester United vs Reading live stream on ESPN Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Saturday afternoon. The streaming service is showing 79 FA Cup games this season, as well as the rest of the Carabao Cup and Australian Open tennis. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost $9.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $99.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - you only have to pay $13.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN (opens in new tab) as described below.

Related: how to watch a Premier League live stream (opens in new tab)

How to watch Manchester United vs Reading: live stream FA Cup in Australia

(opens in new tab) ViacomCBS (now known as Paramount Global) has taken the broadcast rights to the FA Cup from Channel 10. This means streaming service Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is the place to watch Manchester United vs Reading in Australia, but be warned that kick-off is set for 7am AEDT first thing on Sunday morning. A Paramount Plus subscription currently costs $8.99 a month. As well as giving you access to FA Cup matches, it also offers gives you exclusive access to Hollywood movies like Top Gun: Maverick and original shows like Tulsa King, Halo and Picard. Be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to access your home coverage from outside the country.

More sport: here's how to watch an NBA live stream (opens in new tab)

Manchester United vs Reading live stream: how to watch FA Cup soccer in Canada

(opens in new tab) Sportsnet is showing Manchester United vs Reading in Canada, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Saturday. If you don't have the channel on cable, you can subscribe to standalone streaming service SN Now (opens in new tab). Prices start at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. A Sportsnet Now Premium subscription will get you additional games. It costs $34.99 per month or $249.99 per year, and as well as FA Cup soccer, it nets you WWE Network and coverage of the Bundesliga, United Rugby Championship, Premiership Rugby, National Rugby League, Super League Rugby, and the NHL, including out-of-market games. If you're unable to tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need (opens in new tab) to watch the game as you would at home.

How to watch Manchester United vs Reading live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Manchester United vs Reading on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand. Kick-off is at 9am NZST on Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. The match is also live on beIN Sports. Every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that it's also home to the FA Cup.

How to watch Manchester United vs Reading live stream in India