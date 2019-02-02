Ireland vs England live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2019 rugby online from anywhere

The Six Nations 2019 has arrived and this year the two favourites, Ireland and England, are going head-to-head in their very first game of the tournament. As if that wasn't pressure enough, this year will also see the teams play in the Rugby World Cup, meaning this performance could set the level for the rest of the year. All that excitement and pressure can be enjoyed by you, live, using this guide that will tell you how to stream England vs Ireland from anywhere in the world.

Ireland v England - where and when This Six Nations 2019 opener will take place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. The game itself starts today, Saturday February 2, at 4.45pm GMT.

The reigning Six Nations champions, Ireland, may be favourites but the England team looks very strong indeed with the mighty Manu Tuilagi back for the first time since 2014 following recurring injuries. He'll be joined by both the Vunipola brothers, Maro Itoje, Elliot Daly starting as full-back and captain Owen Farrell.

Meanwhile, Ireland's Johnny Sexton (the reigning World Player of the Year, no less) has had knee issues for some time due to tendon trouble. Similarly, scrum-half Luke McGrath is out due to knee ligament damage, but Conor Murray's knee has recovered so he will be back on the field.

This game is set to be a powerful clash and is not to be missed. What's more, it's free-to-air in the UK, and you can even tune in for free by using a VPN if you're outside the country today.

How to live stream Ireland v England in the UK for free

As ever, all the Six Nations matches will be shown live in the UK on free-to-air television. This year's coverage is spread across the BBC and ITV and this opener will be shown on ITV from 4.45pm GMT. If you're trying to watch online (either live or on catch-up) then you can get access via the ITV Hub mobile app. Alternatively, just head to an online streaming TV service such TVPlayer.com , which has all of the UK's freeview channels (including the Beeb) in one place. So you can enjoy the match on TV, computer, tablet and smartphone for free if you're in the UK - or subscribe to TVPlayer Plus if you want to record it and watch later. Not in the UK this weekend? Not a problem - simply download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

How to live stream the Six Nations when you're not in your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that be the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't as it is location restricted. Fear not, the action is still within your reach. All you need to do is download and install a VPN to effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without delving into the dangers of an illegal stream.

It's really easy to get started with a VPN - simply download, install, open the app and select the appropriate location. For example, you would choose a UK server if you were trying to watch ITV coverage. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best thanks to its speed, security and simplicity to use. We also like that it's compatible with so many devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc). Express is excellent, but there are other fantastic VPN options out there as well - here are our current top three entrants on our best VPN countdown: 1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial and/or 3 months FREE with an annual plan

2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go

3. NordVPN: one of the most affordable VPNs out of the big guns

Where can I watch the rugby with a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the rugby from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: France, Italy, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, Japan, Argentina, Finland, Israel, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, Sweden, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

Live stream Ireland vs England in Australia

You'll have to get up at the crack of dawn to catch this potential competition highlight of a match. That's because it'll air at 3.45am AEDT, but it'll be worth it. The game will be shown via subscription service beIN Sport, which is actually showing every game of the 2019 Six Nations. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial.

Live stream Ireland vs England in New Zealand

You'll need to be up for 5.45am Wellington time to catch this game's kick-off. It should definitely be worth it. It's all being streamed via beIN Sport. Sky subscribers can add beIN to their package at an additional cost or, like in Australia, you can subscribe to a standalone package that can be watched on laptop, desktop or mobile app. It costs $19.78 per month after you've taken advantage of the FREE two week trial.

How to watch a Ireland vs England live stream in the US

This year US residents can enjoy the early starting Ireland vs England game using Rugby Pass which will stream the action at 8.45am PT, 11.45am ET. All you need do is head over to Rugby Pass and sign up. If you've purchased the Rugby Pass but are now finding coverage geo-blocked because you're outside the US then be sure to look at our advice above regarding using a VPN to access the action.

Live stream the rugby union in Canada and more - for FREE

DAZN is a streaming service available in a select few countries including Canada for the Six Nations Rugby. That means you can live stream the Ireland vs England action from 8.45am PT, 11.45am ET. You can even watch for free as DAZN offers a 30-day money back option. You'll have to sign up for the service but if you don't like it you can get your money back within a month of you signing up.

