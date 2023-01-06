How to watch Winter Love Island 2023 from anywhere in the world

Watch Winter Love Island 2023 from anywhere

Swipe to scroll horizontally Time and date: 9pm GMT, January 16 Channel: ITV2 Free live stream: ITVX (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

How to watch Winter Love Island 2023: preview

2023 promises a double dose of sun, sea, and slick moves as ITV spoil us with not one but two seasons of Love Island UK. The winter edition returns for the second time with islanders entering an all new villa in South Africa. And the changes don't stop there: Laura Whitmore has passed over the presenting mantle to radio and TV presenter, Maya Jama. Turning your January blues around, here's how to watch Love Island UK season 9 online from anywhere.

While the full Class of 2023 islanders has yet to be revealed, with just under two weeks until the launch, the rumour mill is already spinning. Boohoo model and biomedical science student Tanya Manhenga is reported to be the first 'confirmed' contestant entering the South African villa, offering "beauty and brains" on paper. Unheard of.

For those impatient to see who will be joining her in Cape Town, you won't have to wait long. The full line-up is usually revealed in the week leading up to launch.

Get prepared for a winter of mad moves and tashing on with all the details on how to watch Winter Love Island 2023 online and everything else you could possibly need to know about the season just below.

How to watch Winter Love Island 2023 for FREE

(opens in new tab) Get your Vitamin D this winter (and then some) with the return of Love Island and its second ever winter series. Launching on Monday, January 16, the ninth season will run for eight weeks with new episodes every evening at 9pm GMT on ITV2 with Saturday night's episode featuring 'Unseen Bits' from the week. ITV2 is a 100% free-to-watch channel in the UK. You can also watch episodes live and on catch-up through ITVX (opens in new tab) (the recently rebranded ITV Hub). Not in the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch Love Island on ITVX from abroad. (opens in new tab) Remember you can watch ITVX a number of ways, including on desktop, via your smartphone or tablet with the app, as well as on most media streamers, including Fire Stick, Roku, and Apple TV, as well as on gaming consoles.

How to watch Winter Love Island 2023 outside the UK

You can watch Winter Love Island 2023 for free from the UK but, bear in mind that if you're abroad and away from home at any point during the return of the winter edition, you won't be able to watch Love Island UK from abroad, or access the newly rebranded ITVX.

Don't get mugged off by geo-restrictions, which prevent certain services and content from being accessed outside of the UK. Instead get around geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to watch Love Island season 9 from anywhere

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in the UK in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to ITVX (opens in new tab) and start watching Love Island as if you were back at home

How to watch Winter Love Island 2023 online in the US

(opens in new tab) Need a touch of vitamin D? Love Island UK has you covered with its second ever winter edition, arriving to y'all Stateside on Hulu (opens in new tab) just two weeks after it begins broadcasting. That means you can likely expect the first episode to arrive on January 30. New subscribers can make the most of a Hulu free trial (opens in new tab) for 30-days on its With-Ads or No-Ads plan. Thereafter the Hulu price (opens in new tab) starts from $7.99 a month. You can also get a Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab) with Hulu thrown in from just $9.99 a month. That leaves those in the US just a couple of weeks behind the action. Alternatively, for Brits abroad, you could get a VPN to watch ITV Hub from abroad (opens in new tab).

How to watch Winter Love Island 2023 online for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) For those Down Under, Channel 9's on-demand service, 9Now (opens in new tab) has been the place to watch Love Island UK episodes, and we expect it to be a similar story for season 9. 9Now is 100% free to watch - you simply need to make a Nine account to watch. Of course, this service is geo-restricted, so if you happen to be outside the country, simply sign up to a VPN (opens in new tab) to appear as if you're in Australia when watching.

How to watch Winter Love Island 2023 in New Zealand: stream season 9 online

(opens in new tab) Those in New Zealand will likely be able to watch Love Island UK season 9 on Neon (opens in new tab) with previous seasons concurrent with the UK broadcasts. If it follows the same pattern this year, you can watch new episodes at the same time as those in the UK. There is the choice of a monthly or annual plan. Monthly customers pay NZ$15.99 a month and can benefit from a free trial period. Or save 16% and commit to its annual plan for $159.99.

Can I watch Love Island UK in Canada?

In the past Love Island has been available via Hayu and CTV. However, for the last couple of years there has been no official broadcaster.

Don't want to miss out on the boys and girls coupling up, heads turning, and islander dumpings? The only way you'll be able to watch Love Island is with a VPN (opens in new tab), which spoofs your device into thinking you're browsing from elsewhere and bypass geo-restricted content. One for Brits abroad in Canada.

Everything you need to know about Winter Love Island 2023

(Image credit: ITV)

Who is hosting Winter Love Island 2023? After taking over as Love Island presenter in 2020, Laura Whitmore stepped down from her villa duties at the end of season 8 last summer. While her husband, Iain Stirling, will still lend his dulcet tones for some cracking voiceovers, it was revealed that TV and radio presenter Maya Jama will be taking the reins and grabbing love by the horns as we enter into Love Island UK's second ever winter edition. Following the announcement, Maya Jama said: "I've always been such a massive Love Island fan and I'm so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows! I can't wait to get into the villa to meet all of the Islanders."

(Image credit: Ludus Magnus)

Where is Winter Love Island 2023 being filmed? You wouldn't be foolish for thinking the winter edition of Love Island UK might swap bikinis and flip flops for ski jackets and snow boots. In actual fact, though, the winter series will once again take place in Cape Town in South Africa, where average January temperatures average 84 °F / 29 °C. According to Executive Producer Mike Spencer, the winter helping of Love Island will take place in a "stunning new villa".

Who is the Love Island 2023 sponsor? Where is the place to buy all those on-screen fashions? Continuing on in its endeavours to push a more sustainable message after endorsing a slew of fast fashion brands in the past, Love Island's winter edition will stick with eBay as its official sponsor for another season.