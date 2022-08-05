How to watch They/Them online and stream the horror movie from anywhere

With a title like They/Them (they “slash” them, geddit?), the latest Blumhouse Productions movie promises an intoxicating mix of gender identity themes and subversive horror movie chills. Boasting a LGBTQ+ inclusive cast headed by Golden Globe-winner Kevin Bacon as a creepy camp leader, keep reading for how to watch They/Them online, and exclusive to Peacock in the US (opens in new tab).

Watch They/Them online Release date: Friday, August 5 Cast: Kevin Bacon, Carrie Preston, Anna Chlumsky, Theo Germaine, Quei Tann, Anna Lore, Monique Kim, Darwin del Fabro, Cooper Koch, Austin Krute Watch online: on Peacock TV (opens in new tab) Watch from anywhere: with a 100% risk-free VPN (opens in new tab)

Horror film producer Jason Blum found success with the genre-and-gender-bending slasher movie Freaky in 2020, where a killer and teen girl magically swap bodies. Now he’s bringing us They/Them, the directorial debut of Academy Award-nominated screenwriter John Logan (Gladiator, Skyfall) that follows a group of LGBTQ+ teens at a gay conversion camp run by its disconcertingly genial leader, Owen Whistler (Bacon).

The non-binary Jordan (Theo Germaine), Gabriel (Darwin del Fabro), and bisexual Veronica (Monique Kim) all face the microaggressions and psychological assaults of the camp counsellors (the Emmy-winner Carrie Preston, among others). In addition to that though, they’re being stalked by a hatchet wielding serial killer too!

Also starring Austin Crute (Booksmart), Quei Tann (Dear White People), and Cooper Koch (Power Book II: Ghost), They/Them looks like an emotionally bracing thriller featuring a brilliant ensemble cast. Below we explain how to watch They/Them online from anywhere with a Peacock subscription (opens in new tab).

How to watch They/Them online in the US

(opens in new tab) This intriguing cocktail of slasher thrills and LGBTQ+ themes is available to stream exclusively on August, Friday 5 from 3am ET / 12pm PT on Peacock (opens in new tab). While there is a Peacock Free plan, you'll need a Premium subscription to stream this original movie. Peacock Premium is ad-supported and costs $4.99 a month. You could even upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 a month, which will strip out any ad-related interruptions and allow you to download select content to watch offline. Plus, you could save an extra 10% on Premium Plus (opens in new tab) by purchasing an annual plan at $99 per year. Peacock is available on a wide range of devices. As web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K.

How to watch They/Them online outside your country

Out of the country for either work or pleasure? If so, you’ll likely encounter geo-blocking restrictions when trying to access your local streaming service. That means you won’t be able to stream new horror movie They/Them online.

Can I watch They/Them online in Canada?

It appears not! While Showcase often broadcasts Peacock Original series, there’s been no indication that They/Them turn up on any streaming services in Canada, and sadly Peacock isn’t yet available there as a standalone service.

Can I watch They/Them online in the UK?

(opens in new tab) Peacock launched through Sky TV (opens in new tab) in November last year, and its available via a dedicated app on Sky Glass, Sky Q, Sky+, Sky Go, or and Now (Sky's on-demand service). Sky packages costs from £25 a month while a NOW on-demand plan is £9.99 for their Entertainment Pass and £9.99 for its Cinema Pass. However, while Peacock Original series like Bel-Air, Rutherford Falls, Girls5Eva and Angelyne (opens in new tab) are on Now in the UK, there's been no explicit confirmation that They/Them itself will be available.

Can I watch They/Them online in Australia?