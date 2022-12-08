How to watch Harry & Megan volume 1 online from anywhere, what time is it on?

Harry and Megan, the culture war du jour, just went nuclear. First teased in 2020, Harry & Meghan is a six-part documentary chronicling one couple’s transition from infinite wealth and influence to mere mega wealth and influence. Of course, there’s more to it than upper-class people with too much time on their hands having a family feud; press intrusion, race and The Institution are just some of the ingredients that have hyper-charged this long-running saga. Here's how to watch Harry & Megan online from anywhere.

Watch Harry & Megan online When: Thursday, December 8 (volume 1 - 3 episodes) Stream: Netflix Director: Liz Garbus

Only the most blinkered observer, of which there are apparently many, would deny that large swathes of the mainstream British media’s portrayals of the Duchess of Sussex have been remarkably hostile, and one can’t help but wonder if it was about more than just her fondness for the avocado.

One doesn't need to have watched The Crown, however, to understand that the one potential downside of being a royal was always going to be the 24/7 press coverage that comes wrapped up inside the otherwise handsomely gilded package.

Even the trailer caused an uproar, when it transpired that not everything was as it seemed. Pick a side at your peril. Here's how and when to watch Harry & Megan on Netflix wherever you are.

How to watch Harry & Megan online

(opens in new tab) Harry & Megan can be streamed exclusively on Netflix (opens in new tab) from Thursday, December 8 at 3am ET. That's midnight PT, 8am GMT, 1.30pm IST, 7pm AEDT and 9pm NZDT. All three of the episodes from Harry & Megan volume 1 will drop at the same time. The release date for Harry & Megan volume 2 is Thursday, December 15. Netflix prices vary depending on you region. The Basic plan is standard definition only. HD becomes available with Standard, and 4K HDR picture quality comes with Premium, along with simultaneous account access from multiple devices. There is no Netflix free trial but users only pay on a month-by-month basis. You can cancel at any time.

How to watch Harry & Megan and everything on Netflix from anywhere

Harry & Megan is a Netflix original and will be available to watch on the service in all of the (more than) 190 countries where Netflix is available.

If, for any reason, you can't access your Netflix account where you are, you can use a VPN to get around any geo-blocks that are in your way.

What's more, Netflix libraries aren't the same in all regions, and when travelling abroad you may find that your favorite show disappears because the service will only show what's on offer in your current location rather than what you normally get a home. Again, you can get around this by using a good VPN.

A VPN is a handy piece of software that changes your IP address to match any location you choose and make streaming services like Netflix provide you with whatever TV shows and films you need.

You can use a VPN to watch your favourite Netflix shows from anywhere

Harry & Megan: what time is it out?

Harry & Megan volume 1 drops on Netflix on Thursday, December 8. All three episodes will arrive for streaming at exactly the same moment, which means they'll be available at different times depending on your time zone. Here is how Netflix will time it:

US West Coast: midnight

US Mountain Time: 1am

US Central Time: 2am

US East Coast: 3am

UK (GMT): 8am

Central Europe (CET): 9am

India (IST): 1.30pm

Australia East Coast (AEDT): 7pm

New Zealand (NZDT): 9pm

Harry & Megan volume 2, another batch of three episodes, will land on Thursday, December 15 at the exact same times.