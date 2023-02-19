Daytona 500 live stream 2023: how to watch NASCAR online from anywhere today, weather conditions

Daytona 500 live stream 2023

Good news, racing in Australia! You can watch the 2023 Daytona 500 with a Kayo Sports free trial. In the US, the race is on Fox and the Fox Sports app, and via cable-cutting services Sling and FuboTV. In the UK, you'll need Viaplay, while in Canada the race will be shown on TSN. Full information on how to get a 2023 Daytona 500 live stream from anywhere today is just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Sunday, February 19, 7.30pm GMT / 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT TV channel: Viaplay (UK) | Fox (US) | Kayo Sports (AUS) Free live stream: Kayo Sports FREE trial (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Daytona 2023 live stream 2023: race preview

It's set to be a clear, warm day in Daytona for the 500 with temperatures peaking at 26 degrees. Winds from earlier in the weeks should steer clear of Florida and the race should come down to a question of who the best driver is, which is what we all want.

Gearheads rejoice – NASCAR is back for a 75th season with the 65th edition of its richest, most prestigious, and downright exciting race, the Daytona 500 on Sunday. For the uninitiated, the biggest names in stock car racing will converge on the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, for a 200-lap, 500-mile whizz around the 2.5-mile circuit in what is the traditional curtain-raiser for the 36-race Cup Series season. There will be a series of warm-up events building up to Sunday, but the Daytona 500 is the biggie and has given rise to such US legends as past winners Dale Earnhardt Jr, Kurt Busch, and seven-time champion Richard Petty. It's not for nothing this is nicknamed the Great American Race.

The 2023 edition promises to be as drama-packed and full of white-knuckle crashes as ever – 12 months ago, an eight-car wreck resulted in Harrison Burton flipping his car on lap 63. In the end, 23-year-old Austin Cindric held off a challenge from Bubba Wallace to win last year's 500, becoming the second-youngest champion in history. Three-time winner Denny Hamlin goes into Sunday as the bookies' favorite to lift another crown, with 2015 champion Joey Logan – the reigning Cup Series champion – Kyle Blaney and Chase Elliott also predicted to finish strongly.

After qualifying on Wednesday, Alex Bowman will start Sunday's race from the pole position, the third time he'll start NASCAR's blue riband event from the front of the grid and a record sixth front-row position in the 500. The fancied Hamlin was in the top five, with defending champion Cindric inside the top 10. The finalized starting positions were decided on Thursday's twin 150-mile qualifying races.

Whether you're a die-hard motorsport fan or just fancy soaking up the spectacle of one of America's defining sporting events, the 2023 Daytona 500 is not to be missed.

FREE Daytona 500 live stream: how to watch NASCAR 2023 racing in Australia

(opens in new tab) Petrolheads Down Under can live stream the 2023 Daytona 500 on Fox Sports or Kayo Sports, but be warned that the race starts at 6.30am AEDT on Monday morning. Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including cricket, PGA Tour golf, NHLNRL, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. For a cheaper alternative, the 2023 Daytona 500 will also be shown on the incredible sports streaming service Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) – new users get aFREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab). Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $27.50 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan. Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.

Watch a 2023 Daytona 500 live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you from watching a 2023 Daytona 500 live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and are easy to set up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch the 2023 Daytona 500 from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV, and such, and we found it secure, speedy, and simple to use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 3 months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

Daytona 500 live stream: how to watch NASCAR 2023 in the US

(opens in new tab) The 2023 Daytona 500 is being televised by Fox. If you're already a subscriber, you can also live stream the NASCAR season opener directly through the Fox website (opens in new tab). How to watch the 2023 Daytona 500 without cable Sling TV is an obvious first port of call. Its Blue plan offers local Fox channels in most major markets, as well as 30+ additional channels. It normally costs $40 per month but if you're new to the service you can get your first month at half-price (opens in new tab). You won't get Fox on Sling everywhere, so you might want to try FuboTV. FuboTV (opens in new tab) is a more fully featured cable replacement service that includes Fox and more than 100 more channels. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). It's also one of the few places where you can watch NASCAR in 4K. If you subscribe to Sling TV, FuboTV, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Daytona 500: live stream NASCAR 2023 in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch the 2023 Daytona 500 on TSN, with the race set to start at 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT on Sunday afternoon. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Daytona 500 live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Daytona 500: live stream NASCAR 2023 in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, the 2023 Daytona 500 is being shown on Viaplay (opens in new tab). The NASCAR opener itself is set to start at 7.30pm GMT on Sunday night. Viaplay is the exclusive Daytona 500 in the UK, and you'll have to subscribe to the Total package for coverage, which costs £14.99 per month or £143.88 per year. In addition to up to 1,400 NHL games, the service also shows La Liga football, the United Rugby Championship, the rugby league Championship, plus the NHL, IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, and Champions Hockey League.