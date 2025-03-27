We gave this Shark cordless stick vacuum a glowing 4-star review – and it's now 50% off at Amazon

Deals
By published

Kick-start your spring cleaning

Shark Cordless Pro Vacuum with Big Savings graphic overlaid
(Image credit: Future)

Head to Amazon right now and you can pick up the Shark Cordless Pro vacuum for $199.99 (was $399.99) in the big spring sale. That's excellent value for this model, which boasts features you'll find on the very best Shark vacuums, including automatic suction adjustment based on how dusty your floor is, an effective anti-hair wrap floorhead and an odor-neutralizing puck for fresh-smelling floors.

This vacuum is rarely full price, but usually the discounts max out at around $100 off – this $200 off deal is a new lowest-ever price.

Shop Amazon's full Spring Sale in the US
Shop Amazon's full Big Spring sale in the UK

In our Shark Cordless Pro vacuum review, our tester awarded this model an impressive 4 stars. During testing, they found it excellent on hard floors and for light cleans, and did a very decent job on carpet too. Helpfully, the main motor section can be clipped to the front of the machine so it can be stored freestanding.

Today's best Shark vacuum deal

Shark IZ562H Cordless Pro Vacuum
Shark IZ562H Cordless Pro Vacuum: was $399.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

The Shark Cordless Pro is a well-built bagless, cordless stick vacuum with advanced features like automatic suction adjustment based on dirt levels, and an anti-odor puck for fresh-smelling floors. It's rarely full price, but it's never been this cheap before.

View Deal

Shark makes some of the very best cordless vacuums on the market right now. The brand has built a reputation for effective, well-built, affordable vacuums with genuinely helpful design features – like that notch for freestanding storage. This model doesn't have as much outright power as the pricier models in the range (for example, the Shark PowerDetect cordless) but will be perfectly fine for most people's needs.

Alternatives to consider

Dreame R20
Dreame R20: was $449.99 now $249.99 at Amazon

It's slightly more expensive than the Shark Cordless Pro, but if you can afford the extra $50, the Dreame R20 is well worth it. It's a downright steal at this price. Expect excellent suction – with added automation features – a lightweight build and ultra-long battery life to boot. Find out more in our Dreame R20 review.

View Deal
Shark Cordless vacuum cleaner
Shark Cordless vacuum cleaner: was $349.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

This model is rather similar to the Cordless Pro above, and comes in at the same price. Like that model, it has an anti-hair wrap brushroll, up to 40 minutes of cleaning, a HEPA filter, LED headlamps and a notch for freestanding storage. The power is the same on both models, but this one doesn't have an anti-odor puck, and the dust cup is smaller. You do get one extra detail tool, though. If you prefer a simpler vacuum, it might be a better pick.

View Deal

Want to browse more deals? Here are some hot offers in the US...

See more Home Product Deals
TOPICS
Ruth Hamilton
Ruth Hamilton
Homes Editor

Ruth is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in air (vacuum cleaners, fans, air purifiers), and hair (hair dryers, straighteners and stylers). She has been in consumer journalism since 2020, reviewing and writing about everything from outdoor kit to mattresses and wellness gadgets, with stints on Tom's Guide and T3.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Vacuums
Shark Cordless Pro Vacuum with Big Savings graphic overlaid
We gave this Shark cordless stick vacuum a glowing 4-star review – and it's now 50% off at Amazon
Dreame vacuum floorhead with Lowest Price graphic overlaid
My favorite affordable cordless stick vacuum just dropped to a historic low price, and if I didn't already have 5 vacuums at home I'd buy one immediately
Miele Guard L1 Comfort XL cyclinder vacuum
I've been patiently waiting for the newest vacuum tech to make its way into cylinder vacuums, and Miele has finally delivered
Person using Dyson V8 vacuum
Dyson vacuums have one big problem and I don't understand why
iRobot Roomba Combo 405 Plus
7 of my favorite upgrades in the all-new Roomba robovacs – plus 2 I'm worried about
Eufy E20 robovac in dock, with floor wand behind
This ingenious 3-in-1 robot vacuum managed to replace all my floor cleaning gadgets – including my Dyson stick vac
Latest in Deals
Assorted Apple products on yellow background with big savings text overlay
The 10 best Apple deals in the spring sales, picked by an expert – MacBooks, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more
Apple Watch series 10 on an orange background with the phrase lowest price
Forget the Apple Watch Series 11, the Series 10 just fell to its lowest-ever price in Amazon's Spring Sale
Image of SanDisk Extreme Pro
Amazon's Spring Sale rides on with discounts on SanDisk SSDs - and these deals are ones you don't want to miss
Anker Zolor Power Bank 10,000mah
My favorite portable charger goes everywhere with me, and it's under $13 at Amazon right now
A pair of Samsung 990 Pro SSDs against a TechRadar Don&#039;t Miss deals background
I test SSDs for a living, and this is the best SSD deal I'd spend my money on this week
Shark Cordless Pro Vacuum with Big Savings graphic overlaid
We gave this Shark cordless stick vacuum a glowing 4-star review – and it's now 50% off at Amazon
More about vacuums
Dreame vacuum floorhead with Lowest Price graphic overlaid

My favorite affordable cordless stick vacuum just dropped to a historic low price, and if I didn't already have 5 vacuums at home I'd buy one immediately
Miele Guard L1 Comfort XL cyclinder vacuum

I've been patiently waiting for the newest vacuum tech to make its way into cylinder vacuums, and Miele has finally delivered
Assorted Apple products on yellow background with big savings text overlay

The 10 best Apple deals in the spring sales, picked by an expert – MacBooks, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more
See more latest
Most Popular
Assorted Apple products on yellow background with big savings text overlay
The 10 best Apple deals in the spring sales, picked by an expert – MacBooks, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more
Image of SanDisk Extreme Pro
Amazon's Spring Sale rides on with discounts on SanDisk SSDs - and these deals are ones you don't want to miss
Apple Watch series 10 on an orange background with the phrase lowest price
Forget the Apple Watch Series 11, the Series 10 just fell to its lowest-ever price in Amazon's Spring Sale
Anker Zolor Power Bank 10,000mah
My favorite portable charger goes everywhere with me, and it's under $13 at Amazon right now
A pair of Samsung 990 Pro SSDs against a TechRadar Don&#039;t Miss deals background
I test SSDs for a living, and this is the best SSD deal I'd spend my money on this week
Sonos Beam Gen 2
Some of my favorite Sonos speakers and soundbars are a great deal in the Amazon Spring Sale
A price cut on the PDP Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox.
The brilliant PDP Victrix Pro BFG is my choice when it comes to Xbox controllers, and is currently massively discounted at Amazon
Google Pixel 9 on blue background with big savings text overlay
Forget Amazon, the best Pixel 9 deal is at Mint Mobile today - get $400 off without an annoying trade-in
8BitDo Ultimate 2 deal
The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 is the successor to my favorite Switch controller, and it's just received its first substantial Amazon discount
Epson EcoTank ET-4850 next to a TechRadar badge that reads Big Savings
I found the best printer deal you won't see in the Amazon Spring Sale and it's got a massive $150 saving