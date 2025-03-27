We gave this Shark cordless stick vacuum a glowing 4-star review – and it's now 50% off at Amazon
Kick-start your spring cleaning
Head to Amazon right now and you can pick up the Shark Cordless Pro vacuum for $199.99 (was $399.99) in the big spring sale. That's excellent value for this model, which boasts features you'll find on the very best Shark vacuums, including automatic suction adjustment based on how dusty your floor is, an effective anti-hair wrap floorhead and an odor-neutralizing puck for fresh-smelling floors.
This vacuum is rarely full price, but usually the discounts max out at around $100 off – this $200 off deal is a new lowest-ever price.
• Shop Amazon's full Spring Sale in the US
• Shop Amazon's full Big Spring sale in the UK
In our Shark Cordless Pro vacuum review, our tester awarded this model an impressive 4 stars. During testing, they found it excellent on hard floors and for light cleans, and did a very decent job on carpet too. Helpfully, the main motor section can be clipped to the front of the machine so it can be stored freestanding.
Today's best Shark vacuum deal
The Shark Cordless Pro is a well-built bagless, cordless stick vacuum with advanced features like automatic suction adjustment based on dirt levels, and an anti-odor puck for fresh-smelling floors. It's rarely full price, but it's never been this cheap before.
Shark makes some of the very best cordless vacuums on the market right now. The brand has built a reputation for effective, well-built, affordable vacuums with genuinely helpful design features – like that notch for freestanding storage. This model doesn't have as much outright power as the pricier models in the range (for example, the Shark PowerDetect cordless) but will be perfectly fine for most people's needs.
Alternatives to consider
It's slightly more expensive than the Shark Cordless Pro, but if you can afford the extra $50, the Dreame R20 is well worth it. It's a downright steal at this price. Expect excellent suction – with added automation features – a lightweight build and ultra-long battery life to boot. Find out more in our Dreame R20 review.
This model is rather similar to the Cordless Pro above, and comes in at the same price. Like that model, it has an anti-hair wrap brushroll, up to 40 minutes of cleaning, a HEPA filter, LED headlamps and a notch for freestanding storage. The power is the same on both models, but this one doesn't have an anti-odor puck, and the dust cup is smaller. You do get one extra detail tool, though. If you prefer a simpler vacuum, it might be a better pick.
