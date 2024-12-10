The best cheap Dyson cordless vacuum just dropped back to its Black Friday price

The Dyson Digital Slim vacuum cleaner has just dropped to $229.99 (was $499.99) at Dyson US. That's less than half price, and incredibly cheap for a Dyson model. In fact, it matches the cheapest price we saw on this model over the Black Friday sales period – and then, it didn't stick around. If you missed or avoided those seasonal sales, but really could do with a new vacuum to help you boss your holiday season cleaning, then this deal is well worth hoovering up.

The Digital Slim was a recent stealth launch from Dyson. It's not a flagship model, nor is it the best Dyson vacuum around in terms of specs or features. However, you're still getting that meticulous Dyson engineering and design features unique to this brand. There's a decent 40 minutes of cleaning on one charge, a Motorbar cleaner head that can tackle hard floor or carpet, advanced filtration, and a super easy-to-maneuver design.

Today’s best Dyson vacuum deal

Dyson Digital Slim: was $499.99 now $229.99 at Dyson Inc. The streamlined Digital Slim is a newer launch from Dyson. It has up to 40 minutes of battery, a super-effective filter, and Dyson's powerful motor. It's also lightweight and extremely easy to maneuver. This less-than-half-price deal matches the cheapest price we saw in the Black Friday sales, and is well worth snapping up.

Should I buy the Dyson Digital Slim vacuum?

The Dyson Digital Slim has great features, but won't be perfect for everyone. It's lighter and more compact than the newer models in the range (which can get really quite heavy), which is a boon if you don't want to end up with arm ache. Expect good suction but not the strongest of any Dyson model – I imagine it'll be plenty strong enough for homes that have lots of hard floor and perhaps the occasional rug, but if you have a lot of carpet and/or pets, you might want something more heavy duty (our guides to the best cordless vacuums or the best vacuums for pet hair specifically have plenty more recommendations).

With a maximum of 40 minutes of cleaning on one charge, its in line with other similarly priced models but limited compared to pricier options like the V11, V15 or Gen5detect. However, bear in mind that with a bigger battery comes extra weight.