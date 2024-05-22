Superb Memorial Day deal: get $120 off the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum at Best Buy

The Dyson V8 cordless vacuum cleaner is one of the better ways to keep your home clean and tidy but it’s a fairly premium way to do so. More affordable than usual today, however, as you can currently buy the vacuum at Best Buy for $349.99 (was $469.99).

Today's hefty saving of $120 is pretty impressive. The Dyson V8 Cordless has dropped to this price before this year but it hasn’t gone lower since Black Friday so this price is pretty special. We’re assuming this is mostly due to the early Memorial Day sales going on at the moment, ensuring there are some great prices around.

Today’s best Dyson V8 Cordless vacuum cleaner deal

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was $469.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy

The Dyson V8 cordless vacuum cleaner is down to its lowest price this year. If you’d prefer, it’s also available at Amazon for the same price. Perfectly adept for handling homes full of pet hair thanks to its de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head, the Dyson V8 is a powerful vacuum that's surprisingly affordable thanks to today's deal. Check out our full Dyson V8 review to see why we still recommend this excellent vac.

Considered to be one of the best vacuum cleaners for anyone seeking exceptional value, the Dyson V8 is even better value while discounted. It has powerful suction with a de-tangling motorbar cleaner head which can deep clean carpets and hard floors. It also has a hair screw tool for removing pet hair from upholstery and tight spaces. Pet owners know how easily it is to be overwhelmed by thick pet hair and this is going to make life easier.

It also promises to not lose suction thanks to its 15 cyclones arranged across two tiers. Its washable filter ensures at least 99.97% filtration with up to 99.99% in Boost Mode. For pet owners, it’s going to be one of the best cordless vacuums for their needs.

Any time you need to clean up the car or awkward spaces, the Dyson V8 converts to a handheld vacuum so it’s even more portable. 40 minutes runtime means plenty of time to clean up.

If you’d prefer something else to do the work for you, we have robot vacuum deals to check out too. Read up on the best robot vacuums so you know what to buy, or consult our guide on how to buy a cordless vacuum.