One of our favourite Dyson handsticks is an incredible AU$551 off for Black Friday

Dyson’s vacuums can be quite the investment, but if you’re a savvy shopper you’ll know that the Black Friday sales are one of the best times to buy. If you’ve been waiting for a big discount, The Good Guys is offering the Dyson V11 for AU$648, which is a huge AU$551 off.

This deal from The Good Guys brings the top-notch Dyson V11 very close to the lowest price we’ve seen. Back in May, the Dyson V11 fell to a record-low of AU$628.80 – also from The Good Guys – but it was only available for one day. The current Dyson deal is set to be available until November 29, but there is the possibility of it selling it before then.

The V11 is now one of Dyson’s mid-range vacuums, which sits above the British brand’s more budget-friendly options such as the Dyson V7, and below premium models like the Dyson V15 Detect which retails for well over a grand at full price.

Dyson V11 | AU$1,199 AU$648 at The Good Guys (save AU$551) We’ve been waiting for a Black Friday deal on the Dyson V11, and The Good Guys has delivered once again. This price is only AU$20 more than the cheapest we’ve ever seen on the Dyson V11, so it’s absolutely worth considering if you’ve been holding out for a powerful Dyson handstick. This offer is available until November 29, unless sold out.

The Dyson V11 comes with one main cleaner head and three tool attachments, which you can use to change the vacuum into a small handheld for cars and upholstery, or added as an extension so you can easily reach ceilings and cobwebs.

Dyson’s versatility is one of the many reasons why it’s become so popular, and while this model of the V11 only includes three extra tools, you’re getting the most useful ones.

The V11 boasts strong suction power and up to 60 minutes of battery life, though this only holds true if you’re vacuuming on the lowest power setting. There’s a handy LCD screen on the vacuum that shows you how much run time is left to help you keep an eye on things.

If you’re not sold on the Dyson V11, we also have a page dedicated to the best Dyson Black Friday deals which lists plenty more discounted models, along with savings on Dyson’s fans, heaters and air purifiers plus hair care, such as the Dyson Airwrap.