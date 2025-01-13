Missed it on Black Friday? The best cheap Dyson vacuum is now 50% off again

If you missed out on some of the best Black Friday deals, there’s been a nice resurgence of a few of the best to kick off the year. In particular, I like the price of the Dyson Digital Slim Cordless Vacuum at Amazon for $249.99 (was $499.99).

Although not quite as cheap as the $229.99 price it hit during Black Friday, it's still fantastic value for money for a solid entry-level Dyson vacuum at this time of the year.

Promising a good balance of power and weight, the Dyson Digital Slim is lighter than the Dyson V11 vacuum while still being pretty powerful. It’s ideal for the regular home with a 40-minute runtime and all the comforts and performance you would expect from one of the best Dyson vacuums.

Today's best Dyson vacuum deal

Dyson Digital Slim: was $499.99 now $249.99 at Amazon The Dyson Digital Slim packs in all the features you want from a Dyson vacuum but at a much more affordable price. It has a motorbar cleaner head for deep cleaning all types of floors. It can tackle pet hair and long hair well, while its LCD screen shows you which power mode you’re using at any time. It also converts to a handheld vacuum as needed, while its whole machine filtration keeps your air cleaner.

While it’s the Dyson V11 that features high in our look at the best cordless vacuums and best vacuum cleaners, the Dyson Digital Slim has the benefit of being a more lightweight option. That's particularly useful if you have any mobility or strength issues, but for everyone, it’s simply more convenient.

It also has a whole-machine filtration system for trapping particles as small as 0.3 microns, while it’s capable of de-tangling long hair and pet hair so it’s useful for those seeking the best vacuums for pet hair.

The Dyson Digital Slim isn’t really cheap enough to be one of the best cheap vacuums but there’s a valiant effort here with this 50% discount. The good balance of features and 40-minute runtime will suit most needs, while it does a great job of sucking up dirt on both carpets and hard floors.

If you want to put even less effort into cleaning up, there are always robot vacuum deals to save you plenty of hassle. They may not be as powerful as this Dyson but they’re certainly convenient.