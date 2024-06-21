Huge Dyson sale live in the UK - save on Airwrap, vacuums, and hair dryers

Dyson has launched a week of deals on some of its most highly sought-after devices, making this your best way to save big on a new vacuum cleaner or some premium tech to make your hair look better than ever. I’ve looked through the full Dyson sale and picked out the four deals I recommend most of all.

Options include the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute for £549.99 (was £649.99), which is a solid £100 saving on one of the best vacuum cleaners you can buy today. We've gave this the full five stars in our Dyson V15 Detect Absolute review for its impressive power, compact and lightweight design and high-tech premium features.

If you’re looking for an incredibly advanced hair dryer, check out the Dyson Supersonic Origin which is down £229.99 (was £279.99). As well as the £50 saving, you can enjoy intelligent heat control which will keep your hair safe while it’s drying. For more hair maintenance, there’s also the Dyson Airwrap Origin for £349.99 (was £399.99) which allows you to control and shape your hair as well as dry it.

The Dyson summer sale runs until July 3 so you have a little time to make up your mind about the deals below or other offers on vacuums and air purifiers.

Dyson Summer Sale - the 4 best deals

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute: was £649.99 now £549.99 at Dyson

This is the best premium pick in our guide to the best cordless vacuums thanks to its incredible power. It has 240 air watts of powerful fade-free suction with a Fluffy Optic cleaner head which reveals twice the amount of invisible dust on your hard floors. It can also automatically de-tangle hair and has adaptive suction so it can handle mostly anything your home throws at it.

Dyson Supersonic Origin Hair Dryer: was £279.99 now £229.99 at Dyson

The Dyson Supersonic Origin comes with the manufacturer's styling concentrator attachment to help you form a high-velocity blade of air that’s ideal for styling. It’s focused so you can easily style one section at a time, while still drying everything as needed. Three speed settings and four heat settings mean you have plenty of options to suit your needs. Altogether, it's an impressive package that makes it our top premium pick in our guide to the best hair dryers.

Dyson Airwrap Origin Multi-styler and dryer: was £399.99 now £349.99 at Dyson

The Dyson Airwrap Origin has a long barrel which curls and waves in both directions, along with a brush to control and shape your hair. Its Coanda smoothing dryer helps dry, smooth, and hide flyaways so your hair always looks spotless. Its powerful airflow means you can quickly rough-dry hair too if you’re in a rush.

Dyson Ball Animal Complete: was £429.99 now £349.99 at Dyson

Designed to clean carpets better than any other upright de-tangling vacuum, the Dyson Ball Animal automatically de-tangles itself so that it’s ideal for handling a large amount of pet hair and dander. Its cleaner head deep cleans while there’s also a reach-under tool and a mattress tool to keep everything well maintained.

If none of what Dyson has to offer quite fits the bill for you, this year's Amazon Prime Day deals will be here soon with the full event just a few weeks away. There are also robot vacuum deals if you’d prefer the device to do all the hard work for you.