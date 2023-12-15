This Dreo ChefMaker air fryer holiday deal is $100 off and will make it in time for Christmas

Are you still looking for a great gift idea just in time for the holidays? These Christmas sales can save you plenty of money, including kitchen appliances that make your life much easier.

If you still haven't gotten into the air fryer craze, there's an amazing deal on the Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer, which is on sale now for $259 once you redeem a $100 coupon. It's a huge chunk off the asking price, and close to the lowest price ever.

This particular air fryer fits up to six quarts and there are three modes to cook with: Chef Mode for ingredients-based cooking, Classic Mode for fast meals, and Probe Mode for full control over temperature and other settings. You can also use the air fryer with your smartphone to watch step-by-step videos, track your cooking progress from your smartphone, and save your favorite recipes.

And if you'd rather keep your air fryer experience as simple as possible but with the same level of cooking quality, there's the Dreo Air Fryer Pro Max on sale for $99.99 on Amazon. It lowers cooking time by 30%, has temperature times ranging from 100℉ to 450℉, five cooking modes, and six presets.

Air fryers are well known for cooking food thoroughly and quickly while using much less oil. You can also cook a wider variety of foods ranging from both the oven and stovetop, to even more interesting options like grilled cheese.

These are some great deals on a handy cooking machine for a loved one or your own home, so make sure to get it now while the deals are still around.

Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer: was $359 now $259 on Amazon

This air fryer is six quarts with three modes: Chef Mode, Classic Mode, and Probe Mode. You can also use the air fryer with your smartphone to watch step-by-step videos, track your cooking progress, and save your favorite recipes. Redeem the $100 coupon to secure your deal.

Dreo Air Fryer Pro Max: was $119.99 now $99.99 on Amazon

For those who want a much smaller and simpler air fryer experience, this one is currently less than $100. It cuts out 30% of your cooking time, has a 100℉ to 450℉ temperature cooking range, five cooking modes, and six presets. It may not have the smartphone capabilities of the other model but it's reliable and easy to use.

