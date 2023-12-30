Up your cooking game in 2024 with these excellent Ninja kitchen appliance deals

If you're looking to cook more for yourself in 2024 you'll need some great appliances, and Ninja is one of the best brands out there. Plus, with these great Ninja kitchen appliance deals you can upgrade your cooking space with some excellent gadgets while also not breaking the bank. It's a win-win thanks to the best after-Christmas sales.

My favorite offer is the Ninja DT251 Foodi 10-in-1 XL Air Fry Oven, it was $329.99 on Amazon but it's now $199.99. That saves you $130. I also like the deal that gets you a 12-piece cookware set for $109 at Walmart. It only saves you $20, but $109 for a good quality cooking set is a great deal.

If you're looking for some different Ninja deals check out our Ninja Kitchen discount codes guide for December 2023.

Today's best Ninja kitchen appliance deals

Ninja GR1010 sizzle smokeless indoor grill & griddle: was $139.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

This 14-inch, dishwasher-safe, smokeless indoor grill is packed with helpful features like even heating from edge to edge, a max 500-degree Fahrenheit cooking temperature, and easy-to-clean parts. It's also only $20 more than the cheapest it has ever been.

Ninja DT251 Foodi 10-in-1 XL air fry oven: was $329.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

This air fry oven looks to be the only kitchen gadget you'd ever need. Its large 12l capacity allows it to cook several things at once, and it has settings to prepare your food in 10 different ways including baking, roasting, and air frying. Best of all this is the best price the oven has ever been (on par with its best Black Friday price).

Ninja CM300 hot & iced coffee machine: was $119 now $98 at Walmart

This stylish Ninja coffeemaker can create delicious single-serve drinks and brew up to 10 cups in one go to fill the large glass carafe that comes with it. If you prefer cold drinks, it even has a setting to brew iced coffee, plus it's down to a great price right now.

Ninja CW89012 12-piece cookware set: was $129 now $109 at Walmart

This 12-piece cookware set is not only $20 off, it promises to deliver 5 years of non-stick cooking with little to no oil, is oven safe up to 550-degrees Fahrenheit and is dishwasher safe. You couldn't ask for more.

Ninja BL642 Nutri blender: was $249.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

This blender hasn't been cheaper in 2023, and seemingly offers everything you could need. The 1200-watt motor can pulverize a wide mix of ingredients, it comes with three different-sized single-serve cups and lids so you can take them on the go, and the 72oz pitcher is large enough to produce big batches in one go.

Ninja Foodi FD101 Pressure Cooker: was $169.99 now $99.99 at Target

This 10-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer can help you cook up to 5 quarts of food including up to a 4lb chicken and 2lbs of fries, it can even help you make yogurt. At $70 off right now it's a great price, and a kitchen appliance deal you might not want to miss.

