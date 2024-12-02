This video doorbell cured my insomnia and now it’s 40% for Cyber Monday
The Ring doorbell changed my life
There are very few products that have had as much impact on my life as a video doorbell. While that might sound a bit ridiculous, the Ring video doorbell completely changed my life, and because of that, I have to say it's one of the best Cyber Monday deals out there.
You might wonder how a video doorbell could make such a difference, but as someone who started to develop insomnia and anxiety following the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ring doorbell gave me the peace of mind I needed to sleep at night.
This Cyber Monday, you can get the Ring doorbell at Amazon for $59.99 (which was $99.99), a significant, instant 40% discount. In the UK, the discount is just as good; you can buy the Ring doorbell from Amazon for £59.99 (which was £99.99).
I recommend a video doorbell to everyone I know every Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and this year is no different. Trust me, it genuinely changed my life.
Today's best Ring doorbell deals
With this Cyber Monday deal, the Ring Battery Doorbell is back to its lowest price. This affordable entry-level video doorbell covers the basics without adding complicated features. Just snap it into place outside your door. It offers live view and two-way talk through your phone and can send notifications for deliveries and motion detection. It charges using a USB-C cable, so you don't need to buy batteries. Note that you need a Ring Protect Plan to record, save, and share videos.
This is a huge Cyber Monday discount of 40% off Ring's latest video doorbell, which only launched earlier this year. It offers almost all the same features as the excellent Ring Battery Doorbell Pro, in a more affordable package. It's back to its lowest ever price right now, making it even better value, and comes with a free 30-day trial of Ring Home.
I have always been an anxious person, but in 2020, my anxiety went through the roof due to COVID-19 and my partner going through some scary health issues. Once the dust settled on the pandemic and she started to get better following a few months in hospital, my worries never seemed to die down. Instead, I would lie awake every night, unable to sleep, terrified of any sound I'd hear.
I initially purchased a Ring doorbell to monitor my front door during a month-long vacation. Not only did this give me peace of mind that my home was safe, but it also made me stop worrying about the unknown because the Ring detected any movement around my property. When I returned, the strangest thing happened. Every night for a year, I'd get up and check the front door around 4 am, looking through the peephole and making sure no one was around. But with the Ring, that all changed. I no longer worried about noises and didn't have to check my front door every night. Within days of installing a Ring, I slept through the night for the first time in a long time, and since then, I've never looked back.
There are many Cyber Monday deals to pick from, but I can't recommend the Ring video doorbell enough. I'd buy it at any price, so the fact it has 40% off is just a mega bonus.
Looking for more Cyber Monday deals? Check out the best Cyber Monday streaming deals or the best Cyber Monday earbuds deals.
John-Anthony Disotto is TechRadar's Senior Writer, AI, ensuring you get the latest information on Tech's biggest buzzword. An expert in Apple, he was previously iMore's How To Editor and has a monthly column in MacFormat. Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and is an award-winning journalist with years of experience in editorial.