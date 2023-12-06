Feline festivities: The ultimate Christmas gift guide for cat lovers and their purr-ecious companions!
Nothing is too good for my baby!
Tis the season to indulge our feline friends - and the cat enthusiasts in our lives - with Christmas gifts that will leave them feline festive! For the furry companions, consider a cozy cat bed adorned with holiday motifs, or a collection of interactive toys that will keep them entertained throughout the festive season.
This year will be my kitten Miso's first festive season, which means I have the purr-fect opportunity to stuff the tree full of gifts for my little furball. These thoughtful gifts are sure to make this Christmas a meow-tastic (okay, I promise I'll stop now) celebration for all the cat lovers and their whiskered companions!
Cats can be picky, peculiar little creatures, so I'll be including different types of cute beds, self-cleaning litter trays, super fun toys, and more so you'll be able to find something special for your own cuddly little weirdo.
You might also want to check out our guides to the best Christmas sales in the US and Boxing Day sales in the UK, for even more great holiday and Christmas gift ideas.
Self Cleaning Litter Trays
PetSafe ScoopFree self-cleaning cat litter box: was
$229.95 now $199.95 on Amazon
The ScoopFree self-cleaning litter box offers a hands-free option for dealing with your cat's waste. The disposable trays inside ensure no leakage so once the tray is full, all you have to do is remove the tray and throw away the contents. Finally, my favorite feature with this litter tray is the ability to keep track of the animal's health, so you can monitor how often they're using the box and keep on top of their metabolic well-being.
PetSafe ScoopFree Complete Plus self-cleaning cat litter box: was
$279.95 now $169.95 on Amazon
Strike scooping the litter box off your to-do list. With this device, you can get away without cleaning or refilling your cat's litter box for weeks. It uses crystal litter which provides 5 times better odor control than traditional clumping litter. This low-tracking litter also helps keep your floors clean because it is 99% dust-free and doesn't stick to your cat's paws. This is great news for me, because my cat gets litter everywhere!
Pet Zone Semi Automatic Cat Litter Box: was
$165.56 now $116.75 on Amazon
This self-cleaning cat litter box uses a smart sensor for triggered activation of the cleaning cycle within 30 minutes of cat use. A great alternative to a traditional cat litter box for busy cat parents - you can leave the house for the whole day knowing the tray is clean, and your cat will be comfortable.
Automatic Feeders and Water Fountains
Bluerise Automatic Pet Water Dispenser and Gravity Feeder: was
$31.99 now $19.99 on Amazon
This budget bundle is marketed towards cats and dogs, but I think it would work perfectly for smaller cats or people who are adjusting to having a cat in their life. The feeders are super beginner-friendly, require minimal clean-up, and are easily refilled.
BEMOONY Automatic Cat Feeder: was
$65.99 now $49.99 on Amazon
This cute and compact cat feeder is perfect for those of us who have to be away from home and would like to keep to a tight feeding schedule. You can have this feeder set on a strict timer so your cat will never miss a feeding. My favorite feature, however, is the customized voice feature. My little guy is a bit of a nervous eater, so being able to record a little message to let him know it's time for dinner is both adorable and very helpful.
PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder: was
$69.99 now $39.99 on Amazon
The PetLibro feeder is perfect for voracious cats that might like sneaking a bite or two from less secure food tanks! The firmly secure tank operates on a tight feeding schedule to ensure your cats eat exactly when they need to and isn't tethered to a wall outlet. The feeder is battery-operated and offers 180-day battery life, so you don't have to worry about messy cables and enjoy the improved portability.
Cat Water Fountain Stainless Steel: was
$59.99 now $29.99 on Amazon
This cat fountain is equipped with an activated carbon filter, which consists of a cotton layer, activated carbon, and ion exchange resin, forming a triple filtration system. Encourage your kitty to drink more water with the quiet motor and water flow, and enjoy minimal clean-up.
Cat Beds
K&H Heated Thermo-Snuggle Cup Bomber Indoor Heated Cat Bed: was
$67.99 now $48.99 on Amazon
Save 28% on this adorable heated cat bed and make the winter months much cozier for your fuzzball. The bed is thermostatically controlled to ensure it's never too hot for the cat and is activated only when your cat is actually in the bed. The bed is completely machine washable, just remove the heater inside and toss the bed into the washer.
K&H Pet Products Heated Thermo-Kitty Fashion Splash Indoor Cat Bed: was
$61.99 now $31 on Amazon
For the smaller cats and kittens this holiday, the Thermo-Kitty Splash Indoor cat bed is perfect for setting up a comfy spot anywhere in the home. If you're kitten is like mine and loves to follow you everywhere, this smaller heated cat bed is perfect to carry around in each room so your cat and keep you company and stay warm at the same time.
Nisrada Fluffy Cat Bed: was
$17.99 now $13.49 on Amazon
This fun-looking donut is the perfect gift for the cat, or cat lover in your life! Not only is it adorable, but the warm plush fabric paired with a cotton filling will ensure absolute comfort and deep naps for every size of cat. It's portable and lightweight and is perfect for smaller cats or kittens. Plus, with the anti-slip bottom, the bed won't skid around the floor if your feline friend is having a bout of zoomies.
