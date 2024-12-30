I'll never run out of ice cream again with this fantastic deal on a Ninja Creami

Love ice cream? Of course you do. Who doesn’t? While you can always head to the store to buy some, making your own is a better option. It means you can add your own personal twist and flavors to get things just how you like your ice cream.

Right now, you can buy the consistently highly sought-after Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker for $149.99 (was $199.99) at Walmart. If you’re in the UK, you can buy the Ninja Creami for £149.99 (was £199.99) at Amazon. The two models have some slight differences depending on your location, but they’re both great for helping you live out your ice cream dreams.

Today's best Ninja Creami deals

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $149 at Walmart The Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker in the US is the more basic model. It has five preset programs including classic functions for ice cream, milkshakes, sorbets, and gelato. In all cases, it’s easy to use as you simply need to fill it up and leave the maker to do the hard work.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was £200.90 now £149.99 at Amazon In the UK, the Ninja Creami has more preset functions including ice cream, gelato, milkshakes, sorbet, smoothie bowls, light ice cream, and mix-in, so you’ll still make something delicious here. It also comes with three dessert tubs for storage. As with the US model, all you really need to do is fill a tub with ingredients before leaving the maker to do the tricky part.

In the past, ice cream makers could be pretty clunky but the Ninja Creami ice cream maker has shaken up that market while it mixes up a storm of delicious flavors. It’s hardly surprising it’s become a huge TikTok trend.

It’s simple to use with its dual-drive motors applying pressure and spinning the paddle well. The neat thing here is that if you have food intolerances or specific dietary needs, and you keep missing out on ice cream, you can make your own flavors without worrying about pesky allergens.

