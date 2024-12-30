I'll never run out of ice cream again with this fantastic deal on a Ninja Creami
Limitless ice cream potential for less
Love ice cream? Of course you do. Who doesn’t? While you can always head to the store to buy some, making your own is a better option. It means you can add your own personal twist and flavors to get things just how you like your ice cream.
Right now, you can buy the consistently highly sought-after Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker for $149.99 (was $199.99) at Walmart. If you’re in the UK, you can buy the Ninja Creami for £149.99 (was £199.99) at Amazon. The two models have some slight differences depending on your location, but they’re both great for helping you live out your ice cream dreams.
Today's best Ninja Creami deals
The Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker in the US is the more basic model. It has five preset programs including classic functions for ice cream, milkshakes, sorbets, and gelato. In all cases, it’s easy to use as you simply need to fill it up and leave the maker to do the hard work.
In the UK, the Ninja Creami has more preset functions including ice cream, gelato, milkshakes, sorbet, smoothie bowls, light ice cream, and mix-in, so you’ll still make something delicious here. It also comes with three dessert tubs for storage. As with the US model, all you really need to do is fill a tub with ingredients before leaving the maker to do the tricky part.
In the past, ice cream makers could be pretty clunky but the Ninja Creami ice cream maker has shaken up that market while it mixes up a storm of delicious flavors. It’s hardly surprising it’s become a huge TikTok trend.
It’s simple to use with its dual-drive motors applying pressure and spinning the paddle well. The neat thing here is that if you have food intolerances or specific dietary needs, and you keep missing out on ice cream, you can make your own flavors without worrying about pesky allergens.
Ninja knows how to tempt you into a different way of making tasty food which is why it often forms many of the best air fryer deals going on. Alternatively, how about the NutriBullet deals happening right now if you’re simply keen to make a good smoothie?
Jennifer is a roving tech freelancer with over 10 years experience. Having graduated from Swansea University with a degree in Media and Communication Studies, and later with a diploma from Staffordshire University with a post graduate diploma in Computer Games Design, she's written for a huge number of publications, including T3, FitandWell, Top Ten Reviews, Eurogamer, NME and many more.
Her main areas of interest are all things B2B, smart technology, wearables, speakers, headphones, and anything gaming related, and you'll find her writing everything from product reviews to buying guides and hunting down the latest coupon codes to save you money. In her spare time, she enjoys the cinema, walking, and attempting to train her pet guinea pigs. She is yet to succeed.