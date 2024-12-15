3 great last-minute Christmas gifts for foodies (that aren't oil, salt, or vinegar)

Buying a gift for a food-lover seems like it should be simple, but when people know that you like spending time in the kitchen you might start to see a pattern emerging. Balsamic vinegar and truffle-infused oil are both very nice, but you don't really need that much of either, and there's also a limit to just how much hot sauce any one person needs. There isn't usually masses of space in a foodie's life for extra cookbooks either, and if you've got your favorites already, any more are likely to find their way into a different room in the house where they'll gather dust, sad and unopened.

Help is at hand, though. If you've left your Christmas shopping to the last minute and you're considering picking up a pot of smoked sea salt or a cheeseboard, here are three alternative ideas that should leave your friend or family member genuinely impressed, with something they'll love and use for years to come.

1. KitchenAid accessories

Does your loved one have a KitchenAid mixer standing proud in their kitchen? If so, it can do a lot more than just mixing bread – so long as you have the right attachments. These powerful mixers have a removable cover on their 'nose', which can be flipped up or unscrewed to reveal a socket that can be linked to a host of different accessories. Options include a spiralizer (for neatly sliced fruits and veggies), a pasta roller and cutter set (for lasagne sheets, tagliatelle, and spaghetti), a meat grinder (for mince and sausages), and even an ice cream maker.

Most of these attachments will work with any KitchenAid mixer, so you don't have to sneak into their kitchen to work out which one they own without them noticing. They're also more affordable than buying a whole new appliance, and they won't take up so much valuable storage space.

2. A tablet for the kitchen

Cookery books can seem like a great gift, but it's definitely possible to have too many, and there's a good chance that your thoughtfully chosen tome might end up sitting on a shelf, unused, unless it's something that your foodie friend has specifically asked for.

A simple tablet is an excellent alternative, putting a whole world of recipes right at their fingertips and taking up barely any space. A tablet in the kitchen also means conversions are only a voice command away ("Alexa, what's 250g in ounces?"), so there's no need for them to touch anything with floury hands, and they can easily watch an instructional video if they want to see a demonstration of a particular technique.

You certainly don't need to splash out on one of the best iPads if you're choosing one for kitchen use. Battery life isn't particularly important, since they (probably) won't be taking it far from its charger, and it doesn't need a mobile data plan because it'll always be within range of their home Wi-Fi network. Our roundup of the best cheap tablets has some excellent options that would work perfectly, including the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023), Apple iPad 10.2 (2021), and Samsung Galaxy Tab A8.

3. A voucher for a cookery school (not a class)

Left it to the last minute? Don't panic – there's still an option that I think your food-focused loved one will be delighted with, and you don't have to wait for it to be delivered.

Cookery classes are fantastic, but buying one as a gift can be tricky. If the foodie in your life loves baking then a bread-making course might seem like a great fit, but it might just explain techniques that they already know. Opting for something different like sushi-making may be fun, but there's a chance they might never use the skills again. I speak as someone who once bought my husband a place on a Scotch egg-making course.

Instead of choosing a specific class, try finding a nearby cookery school that sells vouchers, so your foodie can choose a class themselves. Ideally the voucher should cover the entire cost of a course, so they don't have to pay more to use it, so it may be one to consider if you're teaming up with a few other people to buy a joint gift.

Look for a cookery school that has good reviews and well-qualified instructors, but is also nearby and easy for your loved one to access, unless you're going to make a day of it together.