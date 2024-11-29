The best robot vacuum of 2024 just plummeted in price – but this deal won't stick around much longer

One of my hot tips for winning at Black Friday is to use this seasonal sales event to pick up a quality gadget that'd normally be out of your price range. And one that's worth splurging on is the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra robot vacuum now $1,099.99 (was $1799.99) at Roborock. We're well into Black Friday now, and we're not expecting this deal to stick around much past the end of the event.

This 39% discount is one of the strongest Black Friday deals I've seen, and up there with the best Black Friday robot vacuum deals of 2024. I tested this model out myself, and in my Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra review, I was impressed with this bot's ultra-reliable navigation, accurate object identification, and effective cleaning. In fact, it picked up TechRadar's Robot Vacuum of the Year award.

Having used a couple of budget robovacs since, I'm even more convinced that they're a false economy, and picking the most capable model you can afford is the best approach when shopping for a robovac. The S8 MaxV Ultra can be left to do its thing, with barely any intervention required. And when you get back home after having set it to run while you're out, you can be sure it'll have done a thorough job.

Today's best Roborock robot vacuum Black Friday deal

Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra robot vacuum and mop: was $1,799.99 now $1,099.99 at Roborock This is one of the most advanced models in the Roborock lineup, and it's packed with smart and useful features. With nearly 40% off in the Black Friday sales, it's down to the cheapest price we've seen on this model. It's still an investment, but it could completely transform your cleaning routine.

One of the reasons that this robovac is a little pricier is that it has a do-it-all base, which not only empties the bot's dustbin when it's docked to charge, but also refills its onboard water tank, dispenses floor cleaner, and washes and dries the mop pad for you.

If it's out of your budget, or you're not sure if it's the right model for you, head to our best robot vacuums guide for more of our highest-rated options.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US