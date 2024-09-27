This new Eufy home security camera uses AI to add color to its night vision
See color in the dark
Eufy has just announced the EufyCam S3 Pro, a smart security camera that can see color in the dark thanks to AI.
Even the best home security cameras usually have to make a compromise when it comes to low lighting. They can either use an infrared (IR) camera to record footage in black and white, or they can use a spotlight to illuminate the area. This allows the camera to record in color, but can disturb people and pets.
The EufyCam S3 Pro gets around this problem using what the company is calling MaxColor Vision technology, which recreates images filmed at night in full color. A Eufy spokesperson told The Verge, the S3 Pro promises "daylike footage even in pitch-dark conditions, without the need for a spotlight."
From The Verge’s testing of the product at IFA, the S3 Pro’s ability to see color in the dark sounds very impressive. Jennifer Pattison Tuohy wrote, "A camera was positioned inside a completely dark room, sending video to a monitor outside, on which I could see everything in the room as if it were daytime."
The camera can also use AI to differentiate between people, animals, packages, and vehicles - and even identify people who visit frequently.
Color in the dark
The EufyCam S3 Pro is compatible with Apple HomeKit, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa, allowing it to work with the rest of your smart home devices.
The camera can be used wirelessly thanks to its rechargeable battery and solar panel. According to Eufy, just one hour of sunlight is enough to keep the EufyCam S3 Pro fully charged. Alternatively, you can use a USB-C cable, which will enable 24/7 surveillance.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
The EufyCam S3 Pro is available now direct from Eufy for $549.99 (about £400 / AU$800). The package includes two cameras and the HomeBase S380 base station, which provides 16TB local storage for your recordings with no need for a subscription.
You might also like
John-Anthony Disotto is TechRadar's Senior Writer, AI, ensuring you get the latest information on Tech's biggest buzzword. An expert in Apple, he was previously iMore's How To Editor and has a monthly column in MacFormat. Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and is an award-winning journalist with years of experience in editorial.