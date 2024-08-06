Secure your home for less: save £50 off a Philips Hue camera bundle and get two contact sensors thrown in free

In the world of smart home tech, Philips Hue has hit the nail on the head with its range of smart lighting, which we have deemed as some of the best smart lights out there. What some often forget is that Philips' smart home range also covers home security, and its official online store is hosting a special offer where you can get your hands on two of its contact sensors for free when you purchase one of its security camera bundles.

On its official website, it has a £50 price cut on both wired and wireless security cameras. Usually its contact sensors would be £34.99 each, but when you add two to your cart as well as a camera bundle, you'll be getting them for absolutely free. This is an offer that not even Amazon is matching right now, so that's when you know it's a deal not to miss.

Not only is this a huge saving on a great smart home security bundle, it's a perfect opportunity to make the most of a discount if your home is lacking in the smart security department - or if your home is already equipped with smart devices and you're looking for another addition to your setup.

Philips Hue Wired Security Cameras: was £349.98 now £299.98 at Philips Hue Its 1080P HD video means you can rely on the Philips Hue security cameras to capture a clear livestream of its view. Not only is the camera quality spotless but it captures footage in real time, sending notifications straight to your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Philips Hue Secure Contact Sensor: get two for free when you buy a Philips Hue Security Camera bundle Philips' Hue contact sensors are a helpful way to ensure security inside your home. Its adhesive back means that you can place it pretty much anywhere in your home from on top of doors, cabinets, and windows. And like the accompanying security cameras, the sensors are also compatible with your smartphone and will notify you when it picks up on any movement. In order to take full advantage, you'll need to purchase a separate Bridge, but you can't put a price on a secure home environment.

Philips Hue is pulling out all the stops to give you a bundle deal that protects your home from both the inside and outside, but there's no indication when this offer will end, so acting fast is a wise move.

The Philips Hue home security cameras come with all the little bits you need to get your smart home security game on, including a wall mount so that the camera can be mounted where desired. Smart home security cameras are also useful for ensuring your peace of mind for when you're away from home, and you can keep an eye from wherever you are thanks to its constant livestream in the Philips Hue app.

Its contact sensors work just the same, allowing you to monitor your home when you're not there. A long battery life means that it can be trusted to get the job done for longer periods of time, so you don't have to worry about constantly changing the battery.