Here are the best Ninja appliance holiday deals that all arrive before Christmas
Ninja air fryers, coffee and waffle makers are among these Amazon holiday deals
For those still scrambling for holiday gifts before the big day arrives, these Christmas sales can save you tons of money on useful kitchen appliances.
For those who haven't bought into the air fryer craze yet, the best deal comes in the form of the Ninja DT201 Foodi Air Fryer, which is on sale now for $172.49 on Amazon, which is nearly half off the MSRP and close to the lowest price ever.
What makes this particular air fryer such a catch is its massive size that can fit a whole chicken. It also hosts several other cooking modes besides air frying like air roasting, baking, whole roast, broiling, toasting, bagel, dehydrating, and reheating.
There's also the Ninja CFN601 Espresso & Coffee Barista System on sale for $249.99 now $172.49 and the Ninja BW1001 waffle maker on sale for $59.99, both on Amazon right now. The first is over 30% off, with the second a nice 25% off, and both appliances are at their lowest prices ever to boot.
The coffee maker is great for brewing your own coffee, as well as espresso, thanks to the 19-bar pressure system. This also means you can make other espresso-based drinks like cappuccinos, lattes, flat whites, and more. Meanwhile, the waffle maker is simply a good quality machine, with five shade settings allowing you to customize texture.
These are some great deals on a handy machine for a loved one or your own home, so make sure to get it now while the deals are still around.
Today's best Ninja deals
Ninja DT201 Foodi Air Fryer: was
$299.99 now $172.49 on Amazon
With up to 10x the convection power, up to 30% crispier results, and 50% more even baking compared to a convection oven, this air fryer is an incredible kitchen tool for any cook. It's also extremely versatile with other cooking modes like air roasting, baking, whole roast, broiling, toasting, bagel, dehydrating, and, reheating. It's a steal right now for almost half of the retail price.
Ninja CFN601 Espresso & Coffee Barista System: was
$249.99 now $172.49 on Amazon
This is a true all-in-one coffee machine, not only brewing great coffee but espresso too, thanks to the 19-bar pressure system. You can also make other espresso-based drinks like cappuccinos, lattes, flat whites, and more. You can also brew with either coffee grounds or single-use capsules.
Ninja BW1001 waffle maker: was
$79.99 now $59.99 on Amazon
The draw for this waffle maker is that it's simply a high-quality machine with a nice $20 discount that drops it to its lowest price ever. It includes five shader settings, letting you customize your preferred texture, and there's even a specialty setting for high-sugar batters like brownie and cake mix. It also comes with a recipe guide and a cup for batter pouring.
