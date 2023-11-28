Hurry! Dyson's Supersonic hair dryer has scored an excellent AU$210 discount

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are often the best time to pick up that gadget you've been longing to buy, and that holds true for this Dyson Supersonic hair dryer Black Friday deal.

This luxe device can be snapped up from eBay for a discounted price of AU$439. That's a fantastic saving of AU$210 on the RRP but you will need to be an eBay Plus member to take advantage of this discount, with the use of the code BFSNS at checkout.

If you're not an eBay Plus member, the dryer is already discounted to AU$489 on Dyson's official eBay store and directly on the Dyson Store online.

eBay Plus exclusiv... Dyson Supersonic | AU$649 AU$439 on eBay (save AU$210) The Dyson Supersonic is an excellent hair dryer, which comes with a suitably hefty price tag. It’s comfortable to hold with easy-to-use settings, but most importantly, it has a powerful airflow (that’s quiet too). eBay Plus members can now score a AU$210 discount on the device at eBay, just enter the code BFSNS to secure the deal.

Like most Dyson devices, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is both impressive and expensive.

It’s compact, so it won’t take up a ton of space in your bathroom or your suitcase, and it can be versatile too thanks to its easy-to-use magnetic attachments.

One of our gripes in our Dyson Supersonic hair dryer review was that we found its control buttons to be awkwardly placed, but this is a small nitpick for an otherwise fantastic hair dryer.

We adore the hair dryer's design and its amazing performance. It leaves hair feeling smooth and soft and its magnetic attachments are easy to use and perform well – there's five that come with the hair dryer, including one that get rids of fly aways and a diffuser to help maintain curly locks.

The price really holds it back from being a stand-out gadget. As much as we love it, it's a tough one to recommend to many folks. However, with a discount like this, the recommendation is easier to make.