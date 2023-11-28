Hurry! Dyson's Supersonic hair dryer has scored an excellent AU$210 discount
Dyson's coveted hair dryer gets a 32% discount for eBay Plus members
Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are often the best time to pick up that gadget you've been longing to buy, and that holds true for this Dyson Supersonic hair dryer Black Friday deal.
This luxe device can be snapped up from eBay for a discounted price of AU$439. That's a fantastic saving of AU$210 on the RRP but you will need to be an eBay Plus member to take advantage of this discount, with the use of the code BFSNS at checkout.
If you're not an eBay Plus member, the dryer is already discounted to AU$489 on Dyson's official eBay store and directly on the Dyson Store online.
Dyson Supersonic |
AU$649 AU$439 on eBay (save AU$210)
The Dyson Supersonic is an excellent hair dryer, which comes with a suitably hefty price tag. It’s comfortable to hold with easy-to-use settings, but most importantly, it has a powerful airflow (that’s quiet too). eBay Plus members can now score a AU$210 discount on the device at eBay, just enter the code BFSNS to secure the deal.
Like most Dyson devices, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is both impressive and expensive.
It’s compact, so it won’t take up a ton of space in your bathroom or your suitcase, and it can be versatile too thanks to its easy-to-use magnetic attachments.
One of our gripes in our Dyson Supersonic hair dryer review was that we found its control buttons to be awkwardly placed, but this is a small nitpick for an otherwise fantastic hair dryer.
We adore the hair dryer's design and its amazing performance. It leaves hair feeling smooth and soft and its magnetic attachments are easy to use and perform well – there's five that come with the hair dryer, including one that get rids of fly aways and a diffuser to help maintain curly locks.
The price really holds it back from being a stand-out gadget. As much as we love it, it's a tough one to recommend to many folks. However, with a discount like this, the recommendation is easier to make.
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Sharmishta is TechRadar's APAC Managing Editor and loves all things photography, something she discovered while chasing monkeys in the wilds of India (she studied to be a primatologist but has since left monkey business behind). While she's happiest with a camera in her hand, she's also an avid reader and has become a passionate proponent of ereaders, having appeared on Singaporean radio to talk about the convenience of these underrated devices. When she's not testing camera kits or the latest in e-paper tablets, she's discovering the joys and foibles of smart home gizmos. She's also the Australian Managing Editor of Digital Camera World and, if that wasn't enough, she contributes to T3 and Tom's Guide, while also working on two of Future's photography print magazines Down Under.
Most Popular
By Allisa James
By Rhys Wood
By Matt Evans