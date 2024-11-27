This Smeg coffee machine deal is so good, I wish I didn't already have one

Black Friday is the perfect time to pick up a new coffee maker, with the Black Friday deals meaning you can afford a machine that would normally be well outside your budget. For me there's one that really stands out this year: the excellent Smeg BCC12 espresso machine for only £299 (was £699.95) at Marks Electrical. At less than half price, it's such great value I wish I didn't already have one.

This machine is almost identical to the superb Smeg BCC13, which received five stars in our Smeg BCC13 review and took the prize for coffee machine of the year in this year's TechRadar Choice Awards. The only difference is that the BCC12 has a manual steam wand rather than an automatic milk-frothing system, but personally I prefer steaming milk myself – it means you can adapt your technique on the fly and helps you get better results if you're using non-dairy milks. It's more fun, too.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down this page for the best offers on Smeg coffee machines where you are. Alternatively, take a look at our definitive round-up of the best Black Friday espresso machine deals for more great offers.

Today's best Smeg espresso machine deal

Smeg BCC12: was £699.95 now £299 at markselectrical.co.uk This is a massive saving, and one of the best Black Friday espresso machine deals I've seen this year. The Smeg BCC13 is one of my all-time favorite espresso machines, and this is the same model with a manual steam wand rather than an automatic milk frother. That's actually a bonus if you want to use plant-based milk, because the auto milk system is optimized for dairy and doesn't work brilliantly with alternatives like oat or almond.

This is one of the best bean-to-cup coffee makers, so all you need to do is load up the hopper on the top, fill the large water reservoir, pop your cup under the dispenser, and choose the drink you'd like. The BCC12 will handle the process of weighing and grinding the beans, heating the water, generating the correct pressure, and extracting your coffee. It's incredibly easy, and the machine is so well built that cleaning is a breeze as well.

The only potential downside is that this deal only applies to the taupe version. The black and white colourways are also included in the Black Friday sale, but they've received a much smaller price cut and are £499.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK