That's a bit cheeky, Amazon – this premium Nespresso machine is even cheaper now than it was on Black Friday

Looking for the perfect Christmas gift for the coffee-lover in your life? We've got just the answer: the Nespresso Lattissima One, which is now just $231.03 (was $399) at Amazon. This premium coffee maker dropped to $271.08 for the Black Friday sale, but now it's even cheaper with 41% off the list price.
The Lattissima One holds a coveted spot in our roundup of the best Nespresso machines thanks to its ability to brew rich espresso and prepare creamy lattes quickly and easily. It's one of the smallest Nespresso machines we've tested, too.
"The body of the Lattissima One is sleek and feels premium in its finish, and you can opt for either an eye-catching white or black design," said our reviewer Emily Peck. "The 19-bar pressure pump is designed to deliver the correct amount of pressure and water flow for the coffee selected, while the milk dispenser uses up all the milk in the container so there's no waste.
If you're not in the US, scroll down this article for today's best deals on the Lattissima One where you are.
Today's best Nespresso Lattissima One deal
Our reviewer called this "a compact Nespresso coffee machine that's great for single servings", and awarded it four stars out of five thanks to its ability to prepare rich espresso and creamy lattes in under a minute. It's a cut above your average Nespresso machine, and it's even cheaper now than it was on Black Friday.
While the Lattissima One can't create quite the same results you'd get from using fresh beans (see our guide to the best espresso machines if that's what you're interested in), it's in a different league to your typical Nespresso machine thanks to its built-in auto milk frother, which is just right for single servings.
Today's best sales still running in the US
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, watches from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off TVs & laptops
- B&H: $600 off Nikon, GoPro, Canon & Sony
- Dell: Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dyson: up to $250 off vacuums
- Home Depot: 40% off tools & appliances
- Roborock: up to $700 off robot vacuums
- Saatva: up to $600 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: $2,500+ off TVs, phones & appliances
- Shark: up to 55% off
- Target: furniture, decor, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs & AirPods
- Wayfair: 70% off furniture & decor
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in kitchen appliances and smart home technology. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, and is here to help you choose the right devices for your home and do more with them. When not working she's a keen home baker, and makes a pretty mean macaron.