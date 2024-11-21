Our top-rated coffee machine is 36% off in Amazon's early Black Friday sale, so grab it while you can
Don't tempt me, Amazon
Although Black Friday 2024 is still a week away, it's become common practice for retailers to jump on the band wagon and drop early offers in the build-up to the shopping event of the year - and that includes Amazon's Black Friday sale.
As far as products go, coffee machines are some of the most sought-after appliances at Black Friday and Amazon already has a deal on our all-round best coffee machine and best drip coffee maker. The Moccamaster KBGV coffee maker (known as KBG Select in the UK, or simply Select in Australia) is down to $244.30 from $359 at Amazon, hitting a record low price.
We gave the Moccamaster KBGV a glowing review thanks to its simple controls and ability to produce consistently great results, not to mention that it's available in a large variety of colors. This particular deal applies to the rose gold version only, though there are smaller discounts available on other options.
Today's best coffee maker deal
Record low price: The best coffee maker we've used, the Moccamaster is a master of coffee brewing. Not only does it have a striking design and looks great in any kitchen space, but its two-switch functions mean that you don't have to be a coffee expert to get the best brew. This Black Friday, you won't have to worry about its high price point (which is this model's only downfall) as it has a huge 36% price cut.
It's not every day that this incredible coffee maker model receives a discount, which is what makes it a great early Black Friday deal. From its pricing history, the last time the Moccamaster had a major price drop was around April this year, and even then it was only discounted to around $270.
What makes this one of the best coffee makers we've used aside from its simple two button function and bold design is its fast brewing abilities, which can fill a full carafe in just six minutes - which pours cleanly without dripping. The brewing process doesn't make a lot of noise either, and we pointed out in our five star review that the only noise you hear is the low-pitched hum of water as it passes through the filter.
And speaking of its filter, the Moccamaster ensures that your coffee brewing experience goes as easy and smoothly as possible. Its filter is removeable meaning that its simple to add paper and coffee grounds, and you can even place it on scales to weigh an exact amount based on how much coffee you want to brew.
