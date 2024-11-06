I test coffee machines for a living, and this Smeg espresso machine is the best Black Friday deal I've seen so far

Right now, you can save a huge £300 on one of Smeg's best bean-to-cup espresso machines, the excellent Smeg BCC12, which is now only £399 at Marks Electrical. That's the cheapest I've ever seen this feature-packed coffee maker, and the best Black Friday deal I've seen so far.

The BCC12 is the sibling of the excellent Smeg BCC13 I reviewed earlier this year, and which won the prize for best coffee maker in this year's TechRadar Choice Awards.

The only difference between the two machines is that the BCC12 has a manual steam wand rather than an automatic milk frothing system, and if you ever like to use plant-based milk, that's actually an advantage. The BCC13's auto milk system is optimized for dairy and doesn't work too well on alternatives like almond and oat milk, but if you're in control of the steam, you can adjust your technique on the fly to achieve silky microfoam with any type of milk.

Today's best coffee machine deal

Smeg BCC12: was £699.95 now £399 at Marks Electrical

This is a massive saving, and one of the best Black Friday espresso machine deals we've seen so far in 2024. The Smeg BCC13 is one of our all-time favorite espresso machines, and this is the same model with a manual steam wand rather than an automatic milk frother. That's a bonus if you want to use plant-based milk, because the auto milk system is optimized for dairy and doesn't work brilliantly with alternatives like oat or almond.

This deal only applies to the taupe version of the Smeg BCC12. The black and white options have both received a more modest £100 discount.

Looking for a different way to get your morning caffeine fix? Here at TechRadar we're hand-picking all this year's best Black Friday espresso machine deals, including offers on automatic and manual models.