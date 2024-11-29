Nespresso freebies - get two glass coffee cups gratis when you stock up on pods for Black Friday

There are some amazing Black Friday deals on Nespresso machines and pods this Black Friday, but the most exciting offer comes from Nespresso itself - two completely free coffee cups when you stock up on capsules.

The type of cups you'll get varies depending on which pods you buy. If you pick up 10 sleeves of Nespresso Vertuo capsules (100 pods in total), you can get a pair of Vertuo espresso cups that cost $35 when bought separately. They are made from tempered glass to show off the lovely golden crema on top of your drink. Just choose your preferred pods from the official Nespresso online store, add them to your cart, and enter the code THANKFUL20204 at the checkout.

If you have a regular Nespresso machine, add 12 sleeves of original capsules to your shopping cart (120 pods) and enter the code THANKFUL24 at the checkout to claim two free Nespresso Alto coffee cups, plus spoons, priced at $45 when purchased on their own.

Today's best Nespresso deals

