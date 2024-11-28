I'm a coffee nerd, and there's $300 off my absolute favorite KitchenAid espresso machine for Black Friday

There are some amazing Black Friday espresso machine deals this year, but this is easily one of the best. Right now, you can pick up the KitchenAid Fully Automatic Espresso Machine KF8 for $1,699.99 (was $1,999.99) at Amazon. That's an epic Black Friday deal, knocking $300 off the regular price, and the first time this premium fully automatic coffee maker has gone on sale.

I'm a coffee nerd (I do things like take barista classes in my spare time), and the KF8 is one of the best espresso machines I've tested this year. Usually opting for the convenience of a fully automatic machine means making some sacrifices, but the KF8 does a truly admirable job of dosing, grinding, and tamping, then extracting a perfect shot of espresso every time. Its automatic milk frother is a step above average too, producing smoothly textured, creamy microfoam. Check out my full KitchenAid KF8 review for more details.

This is still very much a premium coffee maker, but thanks to this Black Friday deal its price is definitely easier to swallow. If you're not in the US, scroll down for today's best deals on the KitchenAid KF8 where you are.

Today's best KitchenAid KF8 deal

KitchenAid Fully Automatic Espresso Machine KF8: was $1,999.99 now $1,699.99 at Amazon I gave this premium bean-to-cup espresso machine four and a half stars out of five when I reviewed it earlier this year, and it's down to a record-low price with $300 off for Black Friday. Making espresso drinks doesn't get easier than this - just pick your drink from the color screen and it handles the dosage, grinding, extraction, and milk frothing for you. You can customize your drink and save it as a preset for future use. and there are settings for automatically foaming plant-based milks too (almond works particularly well).

As you'd expect from KitchenAid, the KF8's build quality is excellent, and it's a cinch to maintain thanks to its self-cleaning cycles. It can even purge old beans and evaporate all liquid from its circuit to make sure your next drink isn't spoiled by old water or grounds. Everything is explained on the color touchscreen, so you don't even need to consult the manual.

KitchenAid is running its own Black Friday sale, but it's only offering a $200 discount on the KF8, so this deal at Amazon is definitely the one to choose.

