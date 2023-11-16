Ninja Black Friday deals are live - 50% off air fryers, blenders, and coffee makers

Ninja's Black Friday deals are offering deep discounts on kitchen appliances, and now's the time for you to upgrade. Whether you've got an aging coffee maker or you need a bigger air fryer for your Thanksgiving prep, you don't have to pay full price, especially since Ninja is offering up to 50% off on air fryers, blenders, and coffee makers.

If you haven't purchased a Ninja appliance before, know that the brand makes some of the best air fryers and the best blenders. Not only that but its small appliance catalog is extensive as well, so you can get top-quality coffee makers, drink systems, and even outdoor grills from a trusted name.

Ninja has quite a few Black Friday weekend deals in store, but if you want to beat the rush, you can shop excellent deals in the US ahead of the official date. We're now seeing the Ninja SF301 Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer at half off on Amazon and the pricey Ninja 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven with a nice $100 discount on Ninja. If you want a blender, the Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System is just the thing, and it's also 50% off on Amazon.

We found the best Ninja Black Friday deals you must take advantage of now. Take a look at our picks below.

Up to 50% off on Ninja air fryers, blenders and coffee makers

Ninja SF301 Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer: was $199.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

This 6-qt capacity multi-cooker from Ninja can not only air fry, but it can also bake/roast, air broil, dehydrate, sear & sauté, and slow cook. It even has sous vide capabilities and can whip up a meal in 15 minutes with the Speedi Meals function. And this Ninja Black Friday deal knocks 50% off its list price, making it an amazing deal just in time for your holiday prep.

Ninja A161 XL Air Fryer: was $169.99 now $99.95 at Amazon

Perfect for large families, the 5.5-quart air fryer has over 15,000 positive reviews on Amazon and features seven different cooking programs that include max crisp, air fry, air roast, air broil, bake, reheat, and dehydrate. This Ninja Black Friday deal on Amazon includes the best-selling Ninja XL air fryer on sale for a record-low price of $99.95.

Ninja 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven: was $349.99 now $249.99 at Ninja

Getting a lofty 4.5 out of 5 rating in our review, this premium air fryer oven may be on the pricey side. However, it's more than worth it considering it has two separate ovens that will let you knock off two dishes off your list at once. This will save you a whole lot of cooking time for that holiday dinner. Right now, it's $100 off at the Ninja online store and $30 cheaper than at Amazon, hitting its record-low price.

Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System: was $229.99 now $149.99 at Ninja

Use code NOW35 - You won't get this discount on Amazon. Ninja is offering an $80 discount using code NOW35 at checkout with this Black Friday deal on this coffee system that lets you brew your favorite coffee with coffee grounds or pods. It offers different drinks as well as sizes, making it a versatile coffee maker and perfect for families with different coffee drink sensibilities.

Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System: was $199.99 now $99.95 at Ninja

This powerful 72-ounce blender system isn't just a blender. With its included food processing bowl and two additional travel cups, it's an all-in-one system that will help you with your chopping, smoothie-whipping, and margarita-making needs. On Amazon, it's 50% off right now, making it an even better value than it already was.

