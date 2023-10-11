There are some great running watch deals this Prime Day, but I'm more excited about discounted socks

Amazon Prime Day, or Big Deal Days, is drawing to a close, but there's still plenty of time to get some really top-flight deals on running kit. I've been writing about running gear for years, so I'm always hunting for a really good deal on running gear.

While the Prime Day deals are stuffed with plenty of the best running watch models at discounted prices, it's not an Apple Watch Ultra or Garmin Forerunner 55 I'm after today, even though the former is great for runners using iOS and the latter is probably still the best cheap running watch money can buy.

There are lots of running tech on offer during this month's sales event for the bargain-savvy jogger to equip themselves for the year ahead. From phone holders and belts to the best running shoes, you'll find our pick of the deals below. However, this year, I'm personally after some really, really good running socks.

I love thick, cushioned, structured running socks with a fiery passion: they're comfortable, supportive and great to wear whether you're on the road or on the sofa. Below are all the deals on running gear you'll need this Prime Day, including socks I want based on recommendations, and others I've bought before – and might still buy again.

US deals

Fitbit Charge 5: was $149.99 now $109.54 at Amazon

Fitbit Charge 5's successor, the Fitbit Charge 6, has just been released. However, this has driven the price of the Charge 5 down to a great $110. A GPS-loaded fitness tracker with good running metrics and an AMOLED screen for that cheap? It's a great deal for new runners.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $749 at Amazon

One for experienced runners: Save $50 off a brand new Apple Watch Ultra 2, and that’s a deal you won’t find anywhere else right now. An indigo alpine sport loop, titanium casing, carbon-neutral construction, 36-hour battery life, and serious running credentials join all the same new tricks present on the Series 9.

Danish Endurance Low-Cut Long Distance Running Socks (three pairs): was $24.95 now $20.36 on Amazon

I have an unhealthy obsession with the satisfaction of running in good socks, and this Danish Endurance deal will satisfy that craving: arch compression, anti-blister tech and moisture-wicking to avoid smelly athlete's foot.

Flipbelt Zipper belt: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

I have personally used a Flipbelt during a marathon, and can attest that they're dead useful. The storage compartment actually comprises the entire belt, as it's completely hollow, leaving plenty of room for phones, squishy water bottles, and energy gels. It's worth noting discount applies to only some sizes and colors, depending on stock availability.

Saucony Omni 21: was $140.00 now $99.00 at Amazon

Saucony is a credible running shoe brand. The dual-density of its cushioning now comes in a softer blend than before, making these running shoes light and easy for your feet to function. At a 44% discount, the Omni 21s are a no-brainer.

Asics Gel-Contend 7: was $65.00 now $44.95 at Amazon

With Asics' Gel-Contend 7 running shoes, odorous feet will be the least of your worries thanks to the sockliner and engineered mesh. Breathability and functionality are guaranteed with the Gel-Contend 7s, taking the design further with improved flex grooves in the outsole to enhance flexibility. Asics are offering around 30% off on their Prime Day range, although you'll need to pick your size to get an exact discount figure.

UK deals

Garmin Forerunner 55 running watch: was £179.99 now £119.99 at Amazon

Amazing tracking that will do any runner up to half-marathon distance and beyond, the watch contains Garmin's impressive running metrics and quality GPS. A great buy at under £120, and the perfect fitness watch for any beginner.

Garmin Forerunner 255: was £299.99 now £216.65 at Amazon

One of Garmin's best running watches, the Forerunner 255 is an outstanding fitness watch with Garmin's Training Readiness Score, advanced metrics, multi-band satellite connectivity for accurate speed and distance readings, and up to 14 days of battery life. Highly recommended.

Danish Endurance cushioned running socks, three-pack: was £37.95 now £23.75 at Amazon

Save 37% on Danish Endurance socks, which our Cameras Editor (also a very keen runner) highly recommends. Comfy and structured, non-slip and blister-free. But you'll have to be quick, as this discount is going fast with only medium sizes available at this price.

Alaplus cushioned running socks six pairs: was £16.99 now £13.56 from Amazon

Last year during an intensive training block, I was chronically short of running socks and picked up this cheap six-pair pack on Amazon. Now I love them: they're thick, supportive and, most of all, comfortable. I live in these, and you will too.

ZelaFit running phone holder vest: was £29.99 now £21.95 on Amazon

Save £8 on this vest with a central pocket to hold your phone, plus shoulder pockets for vital stuff like keys. I've been using one just like this to ensure my phone doesn't bounce around my shorts pockets. Instead, it stays in my center of gravity to avoid throwing me off during long runs.

Under Armour Assert 10: was £67.00 now £45.00 at Amazon

The Assert 10 shoes by Under Armour are a comfortable and lightweight choice for your next running shoes. Its EVA sockliner provides easy step-in comfort while its mesh overlay offers complete breathability when worn. Most sizes for the Assert 10 running shoes offer 33% off on Amazon.

Under Armour Surge 3: was £45.00 now £37.00 at Amazon

With the Under Armour Surge 3 shoes, most sizes on Amazon offer an 18% discount, but check before you buy. The cushion around the ankle collar allows you to run faster and for longer distances, when paired with its temperature-regulating mesh creating a comfortable running experience. The Surge 3 is designed to last longer with strategically placed rubber pods, making them a reliable cardio companion.

