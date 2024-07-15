The Garmin Forerunner 265 – the best running watch for most people – is incredibly cheap for Prime Day

If you're looking for a running-focused smartwatch in the Amazon Prime Day sales, this might be one of the best deals we're going to see – even though Amazon Prime Day hasn't officially started yet.

That's because the Garmin Forerunner 265S, the smaller version of the device we voted as the best running watch for most people, is down from $449.99 to $373.90 in its neo tropic and whitestone colorway at Amazon. That's just $2 more than the cheapest it's ever been, so it's unlikely to sink much lower when the sales event kicks off, and this deal is unlikely to be around for long.

If you've got smaller wrists, or you don't want a big, chunky watch and prefer something a little lower in profile than your usual big, gaudy black Garmin, this is perfect. I ran a marathon with a Garmin Forerunner 265 last year, and I can attest to the fact that it's a fantastic device.



Check out the deal in full below:

Today's best Garmin Forerunner 265 deal:

Garmin Forerunner 265S in neo tropic and whitestone: was $449.99 now $373.90 at Amazon

Unfortunately, this discount applies only to one color and the smaller 'S' model. However, that doesn't change the fact that this is a fantastic deal on an excellent watch, with an AMOLED screen, loads of tools on the Garmin Connect app, recommended workouts, and a Training Readiness score.

Even though this is the smaller 42mm watch, it's still big enough for medium-sized wrists, and is a fantastic performer. It's also very customizable, like most Garmin watches. It can recommend workouts, inform you of your energy levels, and coach you in the run-up to a big race, and the bright AMOLED screen makes reading mid-run information easy.

In our 'Best running watch' buying guide linked above, I wrote: "There are bigger, more powerful, classier-looking running watches with a broader range of sports modes and better battery lives out there, but the Forerunner 265 is a superb training aid, and affordable for beginners and serious athletes alike."

That statement still stands. During an extremely tough marathon training block, the Garmin Forerunner 265 gave me pointers and suggestions on my race, training and recovery. I can certainly recommend it, even over some of the best Apple Watches.

