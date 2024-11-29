Walmart just quietly launched the two best Garmin discounts we've seen on Black Friday

The Black Friday deals have started, and if you're looking for a brand-new Garmin smartwatch this weekend, I've just found two fantastic deals at Walmart you won't want to miss.

Previously both were priced at $199. Walmart is now selling the Garmin Instinct 2 for just $179 and the Vivoactive 5 for $189, the lowest-ever prices on both models.

These are two of the best Black Friday Garmin deals we've seen so far, the Instinct is a formidable outdoor adventure watch, while the Vivoactive 5 is a brilliant all-rounder and a great Apple Watch alternative.

Today's best Black Friday Garmin deals in the US

Garmin Vivoactive 5: was $289 now $189 at Walmart The Vivoactive 5 is a brilliant Garmin all-rounder that's the perfect alternative to an Apple Watch or mainstream Android choice. It includes a vibrant AMOLED display, 11 days of battery life, and industry-leading fitness tracking. Now at its lowest-ever price of $189, $100 off!

Garmin Instinct 2 Camo: was $349.99 now $179.99 at Walmart The Garmin Instinct 2 is now at its lowest-ever price at Walmart, just $179.99 and almost half price. It's a rugged smartwatch with 100m of water resistance, Corning Gorilla glass, and up to 28 days of battery life.

Today's best Black Friday Garmin deals in the UK

The Garmin Vivoactive 5 and the Garmin Instinct 2 are two of our favorite Garmin smartwatches. Both offer Garmin's famed battery life and industry-leading fitness tracking metrics. The only Garmins you'll find cheaper are the entry-level Forerunner models, and both make ideal alternatives to the Apple Watch SE or a cheap Galaxy Watch.

We'd especially recommend them for fitness fanatics and lovers of the great outdoors.

