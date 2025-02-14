This Garmin-beating Wear OS smartwatch is a battery life beast and 58% off at Amazon right now
The TicWatch Atlas is the best Wear OS smartwatch you've probably never heard of
The best smartwatches on the market are usually offerings from Apple, Garmin, Samsung, and Google. However, last year we reviewed the incredible TicWatch Atlas and gave it a massive 4.5-star rating. Now you can score a huge discount on one in both the UK and the US.
The TicWatch Atlas is now a whopping 40% off at Amazon UK, replete with an insane £60 coupon at checkout that brings the price to just £137, more than 58% off the total price.
Likewise, Amazon US customers can get a Presidents' Day deal of 35% off, an extra $35 off by way of a coupon, bringing the total price to $192 and the overall saving to over 45%. That's brilliant value on a Wear OS watch with an extremely rugged design, great features, and excellent battery life.
Today's best Wear OS smartwatch deals
While it might only run Wear OS 4, the TicWatch Atlas makes up for it with a brilliant rugged design, comprehensive fitness tracking, and battery life that can beat any Apple or Pixel Watch. Save $157 total on the original price, just make sure you click the coupon box at checkout.
I can't quite believe how good the UK discount on the Atlas is. save 40% off the original price and then a further £60 with a checkout coupon, bringing the total price to just £137.99, a 58% saving. Just make sure you tick the box and move fast, this one ends February 15!
If you're an Android user looking for a smartwatch, you won't find better at this price than the TicWatch Atlas. As we noted in our review, we love its brilliant design and rugged exterior. It's a truly durable watch made for the outdoors, but it's also extremely comfortable to wear.
The fitness tracking is comprehensive, with over 100 supported exercises, heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen, sleep tracking, and more. The Snapdragon W5+ is very snappy, and there are even nifty features like a heat map for sports like football and soccer.
Battery life is rated for up to 90 hours in smartwatch mode or 45 days in Essential Mode.
As a lifelong Apple Watch fan and user, I can honestly say the TicWatch Atlas is one of the most impressive wearables I've ever used. It's not perfect, but I'd spend my own money on one over a Pixel or Galaxy Watch any day of the week.
