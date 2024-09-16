This rugged smartwatch from Garmin is getting a massive discount on Amazon right now

If you want to make the most of the final throes of summer, a smartwatch designed for the great outdoors could make for a great companion. Right now, you can net a massive saving, as the Garmin Instinct 2S is now $199 (was $299) at Amazon in a limited time deal.

This deal applies to the non-solar model in various colorways, with discounts ranging from 29% - 43% off. At 40mm, the Instinct 2S offers a smaller case size than the Instinct 2, which measures 45mm. No matter the size, we think it's the best running watch for long-distance, among other accolades.

Today's best Garmin Instinct 2S deal

Garmin Instinct 2S: was $299 now $199 at Amazon

The smaller sibling to the Instinct 2, the 2S offers the same performance but with less real estate. It has everything you need in a companion for extreme sports, including shock and thermal resistance, ultra-long battery life and GPS, GLONASS and Galileo navigation systems. It's also packing sports tracking apps and smartphone connection features.

We also think it's the best Garmin watch for outdoor activities, thanks to its shockproof case and superb battery life. The smaller 2S model means greater compatibility for various wrist sizes, as well as better comfort levels in our experience.

In our Garmin Instinct 2S review, we liked its slim profile and MIP display that's clear in all conditions. We also found the GPS tracking to be excellent, accurate to within mere meters. Heart rate tracking was accurate too. Sleep and respiration can also be tracked.

One drawback we did note, however, was the compromised map, as only route lines and directional arrows are shown, with no road layouts or landmarks. It does feature a compass, though, and a barometric altimeter.

As a rugged outdoor watch, the Garmin Instinct 2S is close to faultless. As well as the aforementioned shockproofing, it also offers thermal resistance, and in addition to GPS, it also works with GLONASS and Galileo navigation systems.

If you're after a wearable that can do it all, then see our guide for the best smartwatch options. And if getting into shape is your main concern, we also have our guide to the best fitness trackers.