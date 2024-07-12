These older Samsung Galaxy Watch models are set to get a Wear OS 5 upgrade

We've just seen Samsung unveil the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, the first smartwatches to come running the new Wear OS 5 update – and it appears that the software is already being tested on older Galaxy Watch models as well.

As per Android Authority, refreshed beta versions of One UI 6 – the Samsung version of Wear OS 5 – have rolled out to the Galaxy Watch 6, the Galaxy Watch 5, and the Galaxy Watch 4, so we're talking about wearables going all the way back to 2021.

The assorted variations on those smartwatches, including the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, are eligible for the updates as well, but it appears that anything older won't be getting the Wear OS 5 update.

It's not clear how long beta testing will take, but a full rollout shouldn't be too far off. To get the beta versions on your smartwatch, you need to be enrolled through the Samsung Members app, and you need to be in the US or South Korea.

Incoming upgrades

The Pixel Watch 2 is due a successor (Image credit: Future)

The Wear OS 5 update doesn't bring with it a huge number of new features, but the usual security, stability, and optimization upgrades are here, so it's absolutely worth getting your smartwatch upgraded from Wear OS 4 when you can.

One of the key new features is an update to the way watch faces are built: a broader range of complication widgets and data types are going to be supported, and this should mean an improved selection of watch faces to choose from.

There's also upgraded support for different screen sizes, and a number of power optimizations to make the software less demanding – so in theory at least, you should be able to get more battery life from your wearable between charges.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Google has an event scheduled for Tuesday, August 13, and we may well hear more about a full launch of Wear OS 5 then. There's also a good chance the Pixel Watch 3 is going to be unveiled on that date, quite possibly with Wear OS 5 on board.